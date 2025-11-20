 IIM Mumbai Signs Pact With World Intellectual Foundation To Drive Policy Innovation And Capacity Building
IIM Mumbai Signs Pact With World Intellectual Foundation To Drive Policy Innovation And Capacity Building

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
IIM Mumbai | File Pic

Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai has entered into an agreement with World Intellectual Foundation (WIF), a global think tank, for capacity building, innovation, and developing actionable policy frameworks.

The institute on Thursday said that the alliance aims to generate transformative ideas for a more responsible world by combining its expertise in management and operations with the WIF's extensive experience in developmental sectors, from the 'Developed India Mission' to sustainable policy advocacy.

"Institutions today must look beyond the classroom to solve the complex challenges of our time. This memorandum of understanding with the WIF represents a strategic alignment of academic excellence with grassroots reality. By integrating our research capabilities with WIF's diverse stakeholder ecosystem, we aim to curate policy interventions that are not just theoretically sound but are actionable tools for nation-building and global thought leadership," IIM-Mumbai director Manoj Kumar Tiwari said in a statement.

