 2 Election Staffers Die Of Heart Attack In Rajasthan; Families Cite Work Pressure
Manish GodhaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
2 Election Staffers Die Of Heart Attack In Rajasthan; Families Cite Work Pressure | Representational Image

Jaipur: In a bizarre coincidence, a BLO and a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) supervisor died due to cardiac arrest in Rajasthan on Wednesday. The BLO had received a phone call from his supervising officer just five minutes before the cardiac arrest, while the SIR supervisor was served with a notice three days ago.

As per reports, the SIR supervisor Santram (45) died of a heart attack on Wednesday late at night after some chest pain. He was a school lecturer in Karauli district.

The family alleged that he was under immense pressure due to SIR duties and was served with a notice three days ago.

"Santram was served with a notice on November 17th from his supervising officer, who sought an explanation for the lack of progress in SIR work,' said his brother Rajendra Singh, adding that his brother was stressed due to family responsibilities and SIR duty.

article-image

ASI Shiv Lal Meena of Sadar police station stated that no report has been lodged to the police by the family.

While the BLO Hariram (34), who passed away in Sawai Madhopur, was also a teacher, his family claimed that he received a call from the Tehsildar five minutes before the heart attack. Following this call, he suddenly collapsed.

Family members rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The incident occurred at 7:37 a.m. on Wednesday in Baharwanda Khurd village, Sawai Madhopur.

The father alleged that Tehsildar Jaiprakash Rolan was pressuring his son regarding SIR work. Hariom had been suffering from mental depression for six days and was not talking much to anyone at home.

article-image

While the tehsildar said that Hariram was a good worker, allegations of mental pressure on the BLO are baseless. The BLOs were given some instructions regarding SIR from higher authorities this morning.

Notably, a BLO, Mukesh Kumar, had allegedly committed suicide three days ago in Rajasthan, and as per claims, he also was under pressure from SIR duties.

