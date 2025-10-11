 Google Doodle Celebrates South India's Beloved Breakfast Staple Idli Today! Know History & Meaning Behind Quirky, Creative Logos
Today’s Google Doodle celebrates South India’s beloved breakfast staple, the soft, fluffy idli, turning the search bar into a plate of comfort and culture

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
If you opened Google today and found yourself smiling at an idli-shaped logo, you’re not alone. The internet giant’s homepage is known for these surprise makeovers, which are playful, nostalgic, and often deeply meaningful. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates South India’s beloved breakfast staple, the soft, fluffy idli, turning the search bar into a plate of comfort and culture.

Within moments, social media was flooded with posts under #IdliLove. From childhood memories to grandma’s secret recipes, users everywhere joined in the fun. But this isn’t the first time Google has delighted its audience with creative doodles, and it certainly won’t be the last.

So, what exactly is a Google Doodle?

A Google Doodle is a temporary, artistic transformation of Google’s homepage logo, created to honour important events, people, festivals, and milestones. These designs range from simple illustrations to full-blown animations, videos, and even interactive games. They’ve celebrated everything, from Independence Days around the world to the birthdays of great scientists, artists, and inventors.

According to Google, Doodles are “spontaneous and delightful changes” meant to celebrate creativity and culture. Over the years, they’ve evolved into a key part of Google’s identity, blending art, history, and technology to educate and entertain millions.

Origin of the first Google Doodle

The story began in 1998, when Google founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin planned to attend the Burning Man Festival in Nevada. To let users know they’d be away, they simply replaced the second “O” in “Google” with the Burning Man stick figure logo. And just like that, the very first Google Doodle was born, even before Google was officially incorporated as a company.

Team behind the magic

Today, Doodles are crafted by a diverse in-house team of artists, engineers, and designers known as “Doodlers.” They often collaborate with guest creators from around the world to ensure cultural authenticity and creative flair.

