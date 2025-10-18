Radhika Merchant Channels Royal Festive Glamour In Custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Tissue Anarkali For Diwali Party

Radhika Merchant for Reliance Diwali Party | Instagram

If there’s one name that never fails to deliver timeless fashion with a modern twist, it’s Radhika Merchant. The Ambani family’s choti bahu once again turned heads at the Reliance Diwali party on October 17, stepping out in an exquisite custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation that perfectly blended royal elegance with festive glamour.

Take a look:

Decoding Radhika's rose-pink Anarkali look

For the festive celebration, Radhika donned a pink and gold tissue anarkali, custom created by Indian designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The handcrafted ensemble featured an Angrakha-style kurta, intricately detailed with gota patti embroidery, sequins, zari work, and beaded tassels.

The full-sleeved kurta flowed gracefully into a voluminous skirt with a heavily embroidered border, paired with flared palazzo pants and a matching silk dupatta delicately draped over her arms.

When it comes to accessorising, Radhika knows that subtlety can still sparkle. She paired her couture look with polki and diamond jewellery, featuring statement jhumkis attached to a delicate ear chain and a bold diamond ring.

Her makeup was luminous and refined with rosy pink eyes, soft contour, and glossy lips, completed with a tiny bindi and a sleek centre-parted bun adorned with fresh gajra.

Radhika at Manish Malhotra's bash

This isn’t Radhika’s first Diwali showstopper moment of the season. Just a few days earlier, she graced Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party in an ivory saree from the designer’s Heritage Couture collection. The saree was embellished with vintage lace, fine crystals, pearls, and silver threadwork.

Radhika styled it with a sleeveless deep-neck blouse, a diamond choker, and matching earrings, complemented with dewy, glowing makeup and a side-swept open hairdo.