Ananya Panday Shimmers In Coral 'Gharara' Pants With Intricate Mirror Work For Tu Meri Main Tera...

By: Rahul M | December 24, 2025

Ananya wore the coral gharara while promoting her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

All images from Instagram

The vibrant coral hue instantly stood out, lending freshness and warmth while complementing her youthful, modern style

Intricate mirror work and delicate embroidery elevated the ensemble, adding traditional richness without feeling heavy

The gharara pants, fitted till the knee and flaring below, created a dramatic, structured flow that looked balanced

A structured bustier added a contemporary edge, while the oversized cape brought drama and a red-carpet-ready finish

Statement jhumkas were the hero accessories, delivering maximum impact without overpowering the detailed outfit

Soft makeup and understated hair kept the focus firmly on the ensemble. Here she is seen posing with Karan Johar

Thanks For Reading!

Cristiano Ronaldo Now Owns 2 Luxury Villas In Saudi's Red Sea: Here's What They Look Like
Find out More