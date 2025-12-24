Ananya Panday Shimmers In Coral 'Gharara' Pants With Intricate Mirror Work For Tu Meri Main Tera...

By: Rahul M | December 24, 2025
Ananya wore the coral gharara while promoting her upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri
All images from Instagram
The vibrant coral hue instantly stood out, lending freshness and warmth while complementing her youthful, modern style
Intricate mirror work and delicate embroidery elevated the ensemble, adding traditional richness without feeling heavy
The gharara pants, fitted till the knee and flaring below, created a dramatic, structured flow that looked balanced
A structured bustier added a contemporary edge, while the oversized cape brought drama and a red-carpet-ready finish
Statement jhumkas were the hero accessories, delivering maximum impact without overpowering the detailed outfit
Soft makeup and understated hair kept the focus firmly on the ensemble. Here she is seen posing with Karan Johar
