 4 Simple Ways To Manage Kidney-Related Issues
4 Simple Ways To Manage Kidney-Related Issues

Renal troubles can impact life negatively and need careful solutions for their well-being.

Updated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
Overlooking health issues can take a dangerous turn. But you can follow simple Ayurvedic health tips and go to the root cause to make a positive change. Renal (kidney) issues significantly impact life. Kidneys maintain balance in the body by removing waste products, maintaining mineral balance, regulating blood pressure, producing red blood cells, maintaining bone strength, and balancing acid-base balance. Any kidney trouble leads to danger. Let us find out the different kidney issues, their impact on our lives, Ayurvedic tips to manage them, and Patanjali products for the same.

Understanding Different Kidney or Renal Issues

A major kidney concern is Chronic Kidney Disease, or CKD, in which you face a slow loss of the kidney’s function due to diabetes and high blood pressure. CKD affects physical, mental, and psychological health as it restricts your movement, brings tiredness, etc.

In Kidney Stones, you notice crystal-like deposits forming in the kidneys, leading to severe pain and even other health troubles if untreated. Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) is a genetic issue that causes cyst formation and can negatively impact kidney function if untreated.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) infect any part of your urinary system, including the kidneys. This common infection is easily curable but leads to other health issues, like kidney failure, if left untreated. Glomerulonephritis is a common kidney ailment that is a group of diseases that affects the small filtering part.

Ayurveda considers renal troubles happening due to Dosha imbalance, toxin buildup, Strotas blockage, and bad life choices. However, simple Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products go a long way for kidney health.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Kidney Issues

Diet: Consume a variety of plant-based and whole foods like vegetables (Bottle Gourd, Carrots, and cooked Cabbage), fruits (Apples and Papayas), and grains or legumes (Barley, Oats, and Moong Beans). Avoid processed, sodium-heavy, and high-protein food.

Hydration: Healthy hydration flushes toxins, promotes good digestion, and stops stone formation. Drink an acceptable amount of water and herbal teas containing beneficial ingredients like Barley, Ginger, and Parsley.

Herbs: Several Ayurvedic herbs work for kidney health. Choose herbs and spices like Punarnava, Gokshura, Guduchi, Varuna, Triphala, Kaasni, Turmeric, Tulsi, Garlic, Ginger, and Coriander to remove toxins and excess fluids, and stop kidney stones.

Disease: Managing your health troubles like blood pressure, cardiovascular troubles, and diabetes should be a major concern since these issues can damage your kidneys. Take the related medicines regularly. Opt for regular check-ups to make timely decisions.

The other good thing to do is to include Patanjali products in kidney health treatment. Divya Renogrit – 60 Tab (32 Gms) helps keep the kidneys healthy and fight troubles like infections, stones, and CKD. It helps the kidneys detoxify and lower inflammation. It has Kasni, Gokhru, Varun, Palash, etc.

Divya Vrikkdoshhar Kwath (100 Gms) uses the Ayurvedic formulation to fight kidney troubles. It removes toxins and helps avoid recurring kidney issues. It contains herbs like Pashanbhed Varun, Punarnavamool, Kasni, Peepal, Neem, Gokhru, Giloy, Amaltas, Shatavari, and Kutaki.

Divya Punarnavadi Mandoor (21 Gms and 42 Gms) works for kidney and liver health, fights anemia, lowers swelling and water retention, and promotes good digestion. It has Punarnava, Turmeric, Amla, Baheda, and other important herbs.

Kidney or renal health is manageable with Ayurveda, simple tips to safeguard, and outstanding Patanjali products.

