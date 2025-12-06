 Why Do My Eyes Burn? Common Triggers And Effective Treatments
Learn how thumb pressure points can support eye relaxation and faster healing

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, December 06, 2025, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
Pic: Freepik

Eyes burning is a sensation of irritation or heat in the eye. It can caused by dryness, allergies, or environmental irritants like smoke or dust. It can also happen from screen use, eye strain, certain infections like conjunctivitis, or contact lens issues. While often temporary, persistent or severe burning may signal an underlying condition that requires medical attention.

Symptoms

Burning or stinging in the eyes

Redness

Watering or dryness

Gritty feeling like sand

Mild itching

Light sensitivity

Temporary blurred vision

Discomfort while blinking

Sticky discharge if infection

Causes

Dry eyes due to AC, screen time, less blinking

Allergies from dust, pollen, pets, perfume

Long computer/mobile use

Conjunctivitis (eye infection)

Pollution, smoke, chemicals

Blepharitis - eyelid inflammation

Lack of sleep, stress

Overuse or improper cleaning of contact lenses

Vitamin A deficiency

Remedies

Cold compress for five to 10 minutes

Wash eyes with clean cold water

Blink frequently, reduce continuous screen use

Use simple lubricating eye drops

Follow the 20-20-20 rule

Place cucumber slices or rose-water pads on eyes

Drink enough water

Avoid rubbing eyes

Clean eyelids gently (if irritation)

Take proper sleep

Avoid direct AC, dust, and wind

Do palming for relaxation

Sujok Therapy

Press the highlighted area on the thumb (see figure) for five to 10 minutes. After that, apply blue colour (two dots). On it apply moong seeds and keep for three to four hours. Use medical adhesive tape to hold the seeds in place. This is complementary to the above remedies. Consult ophthalmologist if problem persists.

