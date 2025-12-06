Why Do My Eyes Burn? Common Triggers And Effective Treatments

Eyes burning is a sensation of irritation or heat in the eye. It can caused by dryness, allergies, or environmental irritants like smoke or dust. It can also happen from screen use, eye strain, certain infections like conjunctivitis, or contact lens issues. While often temporary, persistent or severe burning may signal an underlying condition that requires medical attention.
Symptoms
Burning or stinging in the eyes
Redness
Watering or dryness
Gritty feeling like sand
Mild itching
Light sensitivity
Temporary blurred vision
Discomfort while blinking
Sticky discharge if infection
Causes
Dry eyes due to AC, screen time, less blinking
Allergies from dust, pollen, pets, perfume
Long computer/mobile use
Conjunctivitis (eye infection)
Pollution, smoke, chemicals
Blepharitis - eyelid inflammation
Lack of sleep, stress
Overuse or improper cleaning of contact lenses
Vitamin A deficiency
Remedies
Cold compress for five to 10 minutes
Wash eyes with clean cold water
Blink frequently, reduce continuous screen use
Use simple lubricating eye drops
Follow the 20-20-20 rule
Place cucumber slices or rose-water pads on eyes
Drink enough water
Avoid rubbing eyes
Clean eyelids gently (if irritation)
Take proper sleep
Avoid direct AC, dust, and wind
Do palming for relaxation
Sujok Therapy
Press the highlighted area on the thumb (see figure) for five to 10 minutes. After that, apply blue colour (two dots). On it apply moong seeds and keep for three to four hours. Use medical adhesive tape to hold the seeds in place. This is complementary to the above remedies. Consult ophthalmologist if problem persists.