5 Must-Visit Pet-Care Websites Every Pet Parent Should Know

Dogs world

Dogs World India is a comprehensive pet-care destination offering a wide range of products and services for dogs, cats, birds, fish, and small pets. Their online store features quality food, accessories, toys, treats, and grooming essentials, while their physical centres provide professional grooming, boarding, training, and a pet-friendly café. With a focus on convenience and expert care, Dogs World India aims to create a complete, trusted experience for pet parents looking for reliable products and compassionate services under one roof.

Link: Dogsworldindia.com

Zigly

Zigly is a pet-care platform offering a wide range of products and services for dogs, cats, and other pets. The website provides premium pet food, treats, grooming essentials, healthcare items, toys, accessories, and other daily-use supplies from trusted brands. Designed to simplify pet parenting, it delivers a clean, user-friendly shopping experience with reliable delivery. With its extensive offerings and curated collections for every pet’s needs, it serves as a one-stop destination for convenient and comprehensive pet-care solutions.

Link: Zigly.com

Paws India

PawsIndia provides pet food, grooming supplies, hygiene products, and healthcare items, along with engaging accessories like toys, clothing, and personalised tags. Designed for modern pet parents, it combines convenience, quality, and carefully curated products in one place. The platform also emphasises pet care education, offering guidance to help owners ensure their pets stay happy, healthy, and well-cared-for. With a focus on both essentials and lifestyle needs.

Link: Pawsindia.com

Supertails

Supertails offers a diverse selection of products and services for pets, catering to the needs of pet owners. The website features quality pet food, treats, grooming essentials, toys, accessories, and healthcare items for dogs, cats, and other pets. In addition to products, provides services like online vet consultations, pet pharmacy, and behavioural training, making it a convenient one-stop solution for pet owners. With an easy-to-use interface and reliable delivery across India, it ensures pets get the care and attention they deserve.

Link: Supertails.com

Smiling pets

Smiling Pets is a one-stop online store for pet lovers, offering an extensive selection of products for dogs, cats, birds, fish, and small animals. Beyond nutritious food and treats, it features grooming supplies, healthcare essentials, toys, training aids, bedding, travel accessories, and stylish apparel. The platform ensures a seamless shopping experience with easy navigation and dependable home delivery. Designed for modern pet parents, it combines quality, variety, and expert guidance to support the health, happiness, and comfort of every pet.

Link: Smilingpets.in