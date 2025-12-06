How Spirituality Is Driving Social Change In Modern India

Vishwa Jagriti Mission continues nationwide outreach through satsangs, temples, healthcare services and education initiatives | File Photo

In an era when social welfare is often defined by government programs and NGOs, a parallel form of community service continues to grow through India’s spiritual institutions. The Vishwa Jagriti Mission (VJM), founded in 1991 by Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, has combined spiritual instruction with social outreach for more than three decades, extending its presence from Delhi’s Anand Dham Ashram to over 80 centers across India and abroad.

Spiritual Programs and Global Reach

Through regular satsangs, meditation sessions, and retreats, VJM promotes meditation and moral reflection among its members. The organization also operates internationally in Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, and the United States. Meditation retreats at Sadhna Dham Ashram (Manali), Anand Dham Ashram, and pilgrimage sites such as Rishikesh, Dwarka, and Ayodhya include sessions on jap, simran, yagya, and cultural immersion.

Such activities reflect a broader trend across Indian spiritual movements, where traditional practices are being adapted for modern audiences seeking mental balance and a sense of community.

Vridha Ashram: Homes of Dignity for the Elderly

At Anand Dham Ashram in Delhi, senior citizens live in a community that integrates daily prayer, yoga, and shared responsibilities. Residents describe the environment as one of companionship rather than isolation, reflecting a model of elder care shaped by faith and collective living.

Health Initiatives

The mission also runs medical and educational programs in several regions. According to its website, the organization has served around 2.8 million outpatients and facilitated over 40,000 eye surgeries.

Karuna Sindhu Charitable Hospital, located at Anand Dham Ashram, has treated more than 14 lakh patients and performed over 25,000 cataract surgeries. Medicines are provided free of cost to patients. Vishwa Jagriti Mission also regularly organizes blood donation camps and offers free health and eye check-ups.

VJM Arogya Dham Dharmarth Chikitsalay in Faridabad, established in 2000, has served more than 7 lakh OPD patients, conducted over 1,200 eye surgeries, and organized 12 blood donation camps.

Education and Skill Development

In the field of education, schools such as Gyandeep currently provide formal education to more than 2,500 students, including over 1,000 girls from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Gyandeep Vidyalaya, a social initiative of the Vishwa Jagriti Mission, offers free, holistic education to underprivileged children. Located in Faridabad, the school provides modern digital classrooms and supports overall child development by offering nutritious food, uniforms, stationery, and skill-development opportunities.

Community and Relief Work

VJM organizes regular blood donation drives and participates in relief operations during natural disasters. It also supports programs for tribal communities in remote areas, where volunteers assist with healthcare and literacy initiatives. These activities, though rooted in faith, function as community welfare efforts similar to those undertaken by secular NGOs.

Nari Abhyudaya Abhiyan is another significant initiative of the mission, aimed at educating and empowering women and girls.

Evolving Role of Faith-Based Welfare

Analysts note that spiritual organizations like VJM represent an expanding segment of India’s voluntary sector. “Since the young generation is under a lot of stress, engaging them in meaningful social work can help them,” says Dr. Shweta Sharma, Director, Mansa Global Foundation for Mental Health. “Organizations involved in social work can give them a sense of purpose and help them live a meaningful life, but such work must be voluntary and not forced.”

As India continues to face challenges in elderly care, education, and healthcare access, these models of service highlight how spirituality and civic engagement increasingly intersect—quietly influencing the country’s social fabric.