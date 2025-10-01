Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

Chennai Weather | Unsplash

Delhi: India's capital city has experienced rainfall on Tuesday, providing residents with relief from the scorching heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rainfall has created waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

VIDEO | Delhi: Zakhira underpass waterlogged after heavy rainfall in the city. #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GGgewGbXNX — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 30, 2025

Rainfall in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The rainfall is predicted in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The shifting weather conditions forced several airlines and Delhi Airport to issue advisories for travelers, as some flights were delayed due to low visibility and high winds. Apart from Delhi, the rainfall is also expected in Gujarat, West Bengal, parts of the Northeast, and the southern parts of India.

Its raining Heavily in Anand Vihar in East Delhi!

Visuals from our base.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tR9GyNdxLs — IndiaMetSky Weather (@indiametsky) September 30, 2025

Delhi's AQI

The AQI in Delhi is expected to be 91, indicating moderate air quality. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems. The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.

Weather systems are forming

According to the weather department, three systems are currently developing in the nation. These consist of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, a depression located in the Arabian Sea, and a western disturbance affecting Pakistan. As a result of these factors, rain is expected in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and other parts of India.