 Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

India's capital city has experienced rainfall on Tuesday, providing residents with relief from the scorching heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Chennai Weather | Unsplash

Delhi: India's capital city has experienced rainfall on Tuesday, providing residents with relief from the scorching heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in the Delhi-NCR region on Wednesday, October 1, 2025. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 26 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rainfall has created waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

Rainfall in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday. The rainfall is predicted in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The shifting weather conditions forced several airlines and Delhi Airport to issue advisories for travelers, as some flights were delayed due to low visibility and high winds. Apart from Delhi, the rainfall is also expected in Gujarat, West Bengal, parts of the Northeast, and the southern parts of India.

Delhi's AQI

FPJ Shorts
India's Manufacturing Growth Slows, New Orders & Job Creation Hit
India's Manufacturing Growth Slows, New Orders & Job Creation Hit
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity Shoot
Sonam Kapoor Pregnant With Second Child: Relive Her Chic Ivory Fashion Moment From 1st Maternity Shoot
VIDEO: YouTuber Goes Missing After Jumping Into Manjira River In Telangana's Sangareddy; Incident Caught On Camera
VIDEO: YouTuber Goes Missing After Jumping Into Manjira River In Telangana's Sangareddy; Incident Caught On Camera
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Extends Kharif Crop Survey Deadline By One Month
Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule Extends Kharif Crop Survey Deadline By One Month

The AQI in Delhi is expected to be 91, indicating moderate air quality. Some people who are less sensitive to air pollution may also have problems. Sensitive people may face more problems. The higher the AQI, the higher the level of air pollution and the greater the health concern. An AQI of 50 or less indicates good air quality, while an AQI of more than 300 indicates hazardous air quality.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Update: Moderate To Heavy Shower Is Predicted In North Interior Karnataka; Check...
article-image

Weather systems are forming

According to the weather department, three systems are currently developing in the nation. These consist of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, a depression located in the Arabian Sea, and a western disturbance affecting Pakistan. As a result of these factors, rain is expected in Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and other parts of India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

Delhi Weather Update: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall With Cloudy Skies On Wednesday

Delhi High Court Launches Mobile App, Explores Live Streaming of Proceedings

Delhi High Court Launches Mobile App, Explores Live Streaming of Proceedings

Delhi Rains: More Showers Likely In National Capital On Tuesday; IMD Issues Red Alert

Delhi Rains: More Showers Likely In National Capital On Tuesday; IMD Issues Red Alert

Elon Musk-Run Tesla's Second Showroom In Delhi Now Open: Full Address And All Other Details

Elon Musk-Run Tesla's Second Showroom In Delhi Now Open: Full Address And All Other Details

Perplexity AI And Glass Health Save 9-Year Old Boy's Life, Diagnose Rare Condition After Multiple...

Perplexity AI And Glass Health Save 9-Year Old Boy's Life, Diagnose Rare Condition After Multiple...