India's International Trade Fair Begins At Bharat Mandapam In Delhi; Here's To Know Everything About The 44th Edition Of IITF

India's International Trade Fair |

Delhi: The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is a massive annual event that is also known as the Trade Fair. The 44th edition of IITF has already begun in the national capital's Bharat Mandapam from Friday, November 14, 2025. The event showcases products and ideas from various countries, businesses, and artisans. The trade, which is set to continue till November 27, 2025, focuses on the theme of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The business Days of this year's IITF are from November 14-18, while for General visitors, entry will be from November 19 to 27.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IITF 2025: Theme

The trade event is organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO). This year's theme aims to promote cultural integration and mutual understanding among various states and union territories. It promotes a spirit of understanding and appreciation among people to strengthen the unity and integrity of India, enabling them to know and experience each other's diverse traditions, languages ​​and cultures.

VIDEO | Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates The Kerala Pavilion at International Trade Fair.



The 14-day trade fair, scheduled to be held from November 14 to 27, is expected to draw nearly 60,000 visitors daily, prompting multi-layered checks, enhanced… pic.twitter.com/KXNZpAfRbd — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 14, 2025

How many states are participating?

This year, the event's Partner States will be Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. In addition to this, the focus state will be Jharkhand. The 44th edition of the trade fair highlights the progress that India has made in the field of cybersecurity, AI innovations, deep-tech, and operating systems. The event will also include foreign exhibitors from 12 countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sweden, the Republic of Tunisia, Türkiye, the Republic of Lebanon, Egypt, China, Iran, and South Korea, in the 14-day fair.

DDP will showcase the defence capabilities of India

The Department of Defence Productions (DDP) will showcase a diverse range of advanced products, leading-edge technologies, and innovations in areas like land systems, naval platforms, aerospace, and emerging technologies. All 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) will take part, along with defence start-ups from the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative. The DDP pavilion seeks to raise awareness of India's indigenous defence capabilities and foster partnerships across the Industry while engaging the general public as part of its outreach efforts.