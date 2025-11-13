 Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime Sector
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSyrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime Sector

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime Sector

The company highlighted that the deal strengthens its capabilities in advanced electronics and positions it to serve critical national sectors with enhanced expertise and scale.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems |

Mumbai, November 13: Syrma SGS Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Elcome Integrated Systems for approximately USD 26 million, marking its strategic foray into the Defence and Maritime business. The company highlighted that the deal strengthens its capabilities in advanced electronics and positions it to serve critical national sectors with enhanced expertise and scale.

Know About Syrma SGS

Syrma SGS, with a market capitalisation of around USD 1.8 billion, is one of India’s leading electronics system design and manufacturing companies. Over the years, it has built a strong presence in industrial, automotive, healthcare and consumer electronics.

With a rapidly expanding manufacturing footprint, robust engineering capabilities, and steady financial growth, the company is now diversifying into high-value strategic sectors. The acquisition aligns with its long-term goal of becoming a deeper participant in India’s defence electronics ecosystem and leveraging its industrial strengths to deliver mission-critical solutions.

FPJ Shorts
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Faridabad Terror Case: Will Al-Falah University Shut Down After Detention Of Doctors & Faculty Members? Here's What We Know
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bigg Boss 19 Voting Trend: Fans Reveal Their Top 5 Contestants; Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik & Who Else Are In The List?
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Bhagwan Birsa Munda Championed India’s Independence: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks
France Commemorates 10th Anniversary Of Paris Terrorist Attacks

Elcome Integrated Systems Details

Elcome Integrated Systems is a long-established Indian Defence and Maritime electronics company known for its advanced electronic systems, integrated command solutions, and indigenous mission-critical technologies.

With decades of experience, Elcome has built strong expertise in navigation systems, communication platforms and high-reliability technologies used by defence forces, maritime agencies and commercial fleets. Its proven domain knowledge and operational depth make it a valuable strategic addition to Syrma SGS's expanding portfolio.

Read Also
Lodha Developers To Enter Delhi-NCR Market, Eyes Land Deal This Fiscal For First Housing Project
article-image

Lodha Capital Markets Seals Major Deal

Lodha Capital Markets acted as the sole financial advisor to this transaction, marking its second major deal in the Defence and Spacetech segment within the same year.

The advisory firm’s involvement underscores the strategic significance of the acquisition and its growing role in facilitating high-impact transactions in India’s emerging technology and defence sectors.

Share Prices

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd’s latest available share price stands at INR 881.00 as of November 13, 2025, based on publicly accessible market data.

Elcome Integrated Systems does not have a market-traded share price because it is a private, unlisted company and therefore its equity is not traded on stock exchanges or reflected in daily market movements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime...

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime...

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Amid Foreign Fund Outflows And Importer...

Rupee Slips 6 Paise To Close At 88.68 Against US Dollar Amid Foreign Fund Outflows And Importer...

Markets Close Flat As Profit Booking Caps Gains; Sensex Ends At 84,478, Nifty At 25,879 Ahead Of...

Markets Close Flat As Profit Booking Caps Gains; Sensex Ends At 84,478, Nifty At 25,879 Ahead Of...

Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market...

Astrologer Scam Drains Bank Accounts Via Payment Links, India’s ₹60,000 Crore Astrology Market...

Old Chat Between Bengaluru Founder & Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Goes Viral, Resurfaces As Fintech...

Old Chat Between Bengaluru Founder & Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Goes Viral, Resurfaces As Fintech...