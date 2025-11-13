Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems, Marking Entry Into Defence And Maritime Sector

Syrma SGS Acquires 60% Stake In Elcome Integrated Systems |

Mumbai, November 13: Syrma SGS Technology has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 60% stake in Elcome Integrated Systems for approximately USD 26 million, marking its strategic foray into the Defence and Maritime business. The company highlighted that the deal strengthens its capabilities in advanced electronics and positions it to serve critical national sectors with enhanced expertise and scale.

Know About Syrma SGS

Syrma SGS, with a market capitalisation of around USD 1.8 billion, is one of India’s leading electronics system design and manufacturing companies. Over the years, it has built a strong presence in industrial, automotive, healthcare and consumer electronics.

With a rapidly expanding manufacturing footprint, robust engineering capabilities, and steady financial growth, the company is now diversifying into high-value strategic sectors. The acquisition aligns with its long-term goal of becoming a deeper participant in India’s defence electronics ecosystem and leveraging its industrial strengths to deliver mission-critical solutions.

Elcome Integrated Systems Details

Elcome Integrated Systems is a long-established Indian Defence and Maritime electronics company known for its advanced electronic systems, integrated command solutions, and indigenous mission-critical technologies.

With decades of experience, Elcome has built strong expertise in navigation systems, communication platforms and high-reliability technologies used by defence forces, maritime agencies and commercial fleets. Its proven domain knowledge and operational depth make it a valuable strategic addition to Syrma SGS's expanding portfolio.

Lodha Capital Markets Seals Major Deal

Lodha Capital Markets acted as the sole financial advisor to this transaction, marking its second major deal in the Defence and Spacetech segment within the same year.

The advisory firm’s involvement underscores the strategic significance of the acquisition and its growing role in facilitating high-impact transactions in India’s emerging technology and defence sectors.

Share Prices

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd’s latest available share price stands at INR 881.00 as of November 13, 2025, based on publicly accessible market data.

Elcome Integrated Systems does not have a market-traded share price because it is a private, unlisted company and therefore its equity is not traded on stock exchanges or reflected in daily market movements.