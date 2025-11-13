Old Chat Between Bengaluru Founder & Groww CEO Lalit Keshre Goes Viral, Resurfaces As Fintech Unicorn Shines On Market Debut

Bengaluru-based startup founder Sudhanshu took to social media to share a memorable message from Groww CEO Lalit Keshre. |

Mumbai: Bengaluru-based startup founder Sudhanshu took to social media to share a memorable message from Groww CEO Lalit Keshre, sent just three and a half months before the IPO. The note read, 'Hey Sudhanshu, would love to catch up sometime. Let me know if you are up for it.' The post struck a chord online as Groww’s market debut became one of the most talked-about listings of the year.

A Lesson in Passion and Retention

Sudhanshu revealed that Keshre and his son were avid users of his platform, Matiks. He wrote, 'Be addicted to your platform — Lalit still uses Groww for two hours daily. Retention is the only thing that matters.' From being an early user in 2019 to an investor post-IPO, he praised Keshre’s vision and consistency.

A Powerful Debut on Dalal Street

Founded in 2016 and backed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Groww’s parent firm, Billionbrains Garage Ventures, delivered a blockbuster listing. Shares opened at Rs 112 on the NSE and touched Rs 124, surpassing the issue price of Rs 100 from its USD 754 million IPO.

Closing Strong on Day One

By the end of trading, Groww shares closed at Rs 128.85 on the NSE and Rs 130.94 on the BSE — marking gains of nearly 30 percent. The debut cemented Groww’s place among India’s most successful fintech IPOs, turning investor optimism into celebration.