Groww Share Soars Again, Stock Jumps 15% As Market Cap Nears ₹1 Lakh Crore Mark Amid Unstoppable Rally

Groww’s Stunning Market Debut Continues. |

Mumbai: The market frenzy around Groww shows no signs of slowing down. On the day after its listing, the stock surged another 15 percent, pushing the company’s market capitalisation close to the Rs 1 lakh crore mark. The platform, which has millions of users and a strong retail investor base, remains a top favourite among investors following its blockbuster IPO. In just two days, Groww’s shares have climbed 46 percent above the issue price, leaving the market buzzing with excitement.

A Dream Listing for Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.

Groww—officially known as Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd.—entered the stock market like a new player taking control of the entire field from the very first move. On its debut Wednesday, Groww shares listed at a 12 percent premium over the issue price of Rs 100. The stock then rallied up to 30 percent on day one, a spectacular performance that set the tone for what was to come.

Two-Day Rally Pushes Stock to Record Highs

The story didn’t end there. On Thursday, Groww surprised everyone again by jumping another 15 percent, taking the total post-listing gain to 46 percent. Within the first two hours of Thursday’s session, over 20 crore shares worth approximately Rs 2,800 crore were traded—an extraordinary volume that reflected massive investor enthusiasm. On the listing day itself, around 52.4 crore shares changed hands, with 44 percent (23.04 crore) marked for delivery, indicating strong long-term interest from investors.

Market Cap Inches Toward Rs 1 Lakh Crore

After this two-day rally, Groww’s market capitalisation now stands around Rs 90,000 crore, just a few steps away from the elite Rs 1 lakh crore club—a remarkable achievement for a newly listed tech platform.

A Record-Breaking IPO Performance

Groww’s three-day IPO had already created waves before its listing. Against an offer of 36.47 crore shares, the issue received bids for 641 crore shares, meaning it was 17.6 times oversubscribed. Institutional investors subscribed 22 times, non-institutional investors 14 times, and retail investors 9 times, showing extraordinary demand across all categories.

Founders’ Wealth Surges

According to CNBC-TV18 Access, Groww’s strong debut boosted the founders’ combined net worth by nearly USD 500 million. The co-founders have emerged as major beneficiaries of one of the most successful market entries in recent years. As of Thursday, Groww shares were trading at Rs 150.31, up 15 percent, and if the current momentum continues, the company could soon join India’s coveted Rs 1 lakh crore market-cap club.