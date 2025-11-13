 ED Arrests Managing Director Of Jaypee Infratech In Money Laundering Case, Alleging Siphoning Of Funds Paid By Homebuyers
IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Manoj Gaur, Managing Director of Jaypee Infratech Limited, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged siphoning of money paid by homebuyers for the construction of flats, according to sources on Thursday.

The Enforcement Directorate had in May carried out searches at 15 premises linked to Manoj Gaur's flagship real estate development companies -- Jaypee Infratech Ltd., and Jayprakash Associates Ltd, as well as their associated entities. During the operation, officials seized hard cash to the tune of Rs 1.7 crore, along with financial records, digital data, and property documents registered in the names of promoters, their family members, and group companies.

The case involved extensive legal proceedings, including disputes over transactions where JIL's assets were mortgaged to secure the debts of its parent company, Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL). After several rounds of bidding, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) approved a resolution plan submitted by the Suraksha Group in May 2024. Under this plan, Suraksha is to complete the unfinished projects and pay enhanced compensation to farmers as part of the land acquisition terms.

