 Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch Record Highs
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch Record Highs

Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch Record Highs

Gold and silver futures rallied sharply after the end of the US government shutdown lifted safe-haven demand. MCX gold rose up to Rs 1,29,320 per 10 grams, while silver hit Rs 1,68,059 per kg. Globally, Comex gold neared USD 4,237 and silver touched a record USD 54.41 per ounce.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Bullion Prices Surge on MCX . |

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices kept climbing on Thursday, riding a wave of optimism after the US government finally ended its long shutdown. Investors, still wary about the US economy and hoping for a friendlier Federal Reserve, rushed toward precious metals for some safety.

Over at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery shot up by Rs 1,180, landing at Rs 1,27,645 per 10 grams. The February 2026 contract did even better, leaping Rs 1,360 to Rs 1,29,320 per 10 grams. Silver didn’t miss out either—it’s now on a five-session winning streak. The December silver contract surged Rs 3,123 to hit Rs 1,65,214 per kilogram, while the March 2026 contract jumped Rs 3,369 to Rs 1,68,059 per kilogram.

Read Also
Gold Prices Climb ₹328 To ₹1,24,241 Per 10 Grams, Mirroring Gains In Global Markets Amid Renewed...
article-image

Globally, gold prices are on a tear too. Comex gold futures for December delivery climbed USD 23.20 to USD 4,236.80 an ounce, hanging close to a three-week high. Jigar Trivedi from Reliance Securities pointed out that gold is staying strong above USD 4,200, with uncertainty in the US economic outlook and hopes for more Fed rate cuts keeping the rally alive.

All this happened just after President Trump signed off on the budget, reopening the government and closing the book on the country’s longest-ever shutdown. But there’s a catch: the White House warned that the delay in releasing key economic data—like jobs and inflation numbers—could make it tough to read short-term growth.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: Ghodbunder Road Residents Grapple With Poor Roads & Persistent Traffic Jams
Thane: Ghodbunder Road Residents Grapple With Poor Roads & Persistent Traffic Jams
Good News Air Travellers! Navi Mumbai Airport Likely To Start Ticket Booking From THIS Date | Here's All We Know
Good News Air Travellers! Navi Mumbai Airport Likely To Start Ticket Booking From THIS Date | Here's All We Know
'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'
'Unlawful Suspension': FIFPRO Concerned By Indian Football Crisis, Call AIFF To Set Up 'Clear Roadmap'
Explained: Why Bangladesh Is Witnessing Renewed Clashes Under Yunus-Led Interim Government
Explained: Why Bangladesh Is Witnessing Renewed Clashes Under Yunus-Led Interim Government
Read Also
Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth...
article-image

Silver, meanwhile, smashed records on the global stage. Comex silver futures for December delivery jumped 1.79 percent to USD 54.41 an ounce, a new all-time high. Analysts say silver’s nearly 12 percent surge this week comes as investors pile into both safe-haven and industrial metals.

Renisha Chainani from Augmont says the budget deal didn’t just secure funding through 2026—it also set up Congress for another funding deadline on January 30, which is making investors even more cautious.

Plus, the US recently added silver, copper, and metallurgical coal to its list of critical minerals. That move has given metals prices another boost, driving up both precious and industrial metals across global markets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch...

Gold & Silver Glitter After US Shutdown Ends, Markets Bet On Fed Easing As Precious Metals Touch...

Hyundai's Chairman Holds Talks With Union Minister For Petroleum To Discuss Ways To Expand...

Hyundai's Chairman Holds Talks With Union Minister For Petroleum To Discuss Ways To Expand...

Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In...

Fraudsters Exploit FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Name, Retired LIC Officer Loses ₹99 Lakh In...

India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From...

India Imposes Anti-Dumping Duty On Vietnamese Steel Products To Protect Domestic Producers From...

PhysicsWallah's IPO Fully Subscribed On Last Day Of The Initial Share Sale, Retail Individual...

PhysicsWallah's IPO Fully Subscribed On Last Day Of The Initial Share Sale, Retail Individual...