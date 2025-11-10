Gold Prices Rally By ₹2,033 To ₹1,23,100 Per 10 Grams, Extending Gains For The Fourth Consecutive Session

File Image |

New Delhi: Gold prices rallied by Rs 2,033 to Rs 1,23,100 per 10 grams in the domestic futures trade on Monday, extending gains for the fourth consecutive session, tracking firm global cues and a softer US dollar.On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery appreciated by Rs 2,033, or 1.7 per cent, to Rs 1,23,100 per 10 grams.

Similarly, the February 2026 contract increased by Rs 1,945, or 1.59 per cent, to Rs 1,24,400 per 10 grams.Silver futures also gained strong momentum. The white metal for December delivery rallied by Rs 3,802, or 2.57 per cent, to Rs 1,51,530 per kilogram.The March 2026 contract surged by Rs 4,244, or 2.83 per cent, to Rs 1,54,100 per kg on the MCX.

In the international market, Comex gold futures rose by USD 72.17, or 1.8 per cent, to USD 4,081.97 an ounce -- their highest level in two weeks."Gold rose more than 1 per cent to around USD 4,080 per ounce on Monday, reaching a two-week high amid mounting concerns over the US economy."The yellow metal also benefited from a pullback in the dollar, which makes dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading flat at 99.61, lending support to the bullion prices.He added that market participants remain divided on whether the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in December, with traders pricing in roughly a 67 per cent chance of a quarter-point reduction.Meanwhile, the US Senate appeared on track to pass a deal to reopen the government, with enough Democratic senators reportedly backing the package.

Silver futures for December delivery broke out of their consolidation range, jumping nearly 3 per cent to USD 49.52 per ounce.Market experts said traders increased bets for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve after weak private jobs data and the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index fell to its lowest level in nearly three and a half years.

According to the World Gold Council (WGC), gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed inflows of 54.9 tonnes in October, largely driven by demand from Asia and North America, however Europe recorded outflows."Signs of an end to the US government shutdown and easing trade tensions between US-China could dampen the safe-haven asset in the near-term.

"Investors will focus on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, scheduled for release on Thursday, for further cues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, an expert said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.