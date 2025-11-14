 Delhi AQI Continues To Remain In 'Severe' Category; Check Temperatures & Weather Updates For Friday
Residents of the national capital have been experiencing chilly weather and a dip in temperatures as winter approaches. However, Delhi continues to suffer from poor air quality.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Severe' Category | IANS

Delhi AQI today

According to the weather department, the AQI in Delhi remains extremely toxic at 401. Dense fog and limited sight, coupled with a constant blanket of pollution, have resulted in hazardous air quality for people in Delhi. Children and older adults, particularly those with asthma or heart problems, are at the greatest risk. Specialists caution that even those in good health may face issues like breathing difficulties, eye irritation, headaches, and fatigue if the AQI stays over 400.

Why does Delhi's AQI continue to remain poor?

Delhi's AQI is not reducing due to the combination of factors, including unfavourable weather that traps pollutants. These factors include vehicle and industrial emissions, construction dust, and stubble burnings in neighbouring states. All these factors prevent pollutants from dispersing.

Delhi weather

According to the weather department, the constantly changing weather in the capital city is increasing the feeling of cold. Amid the constantly changing weather, the cold is now becoming more noticeable in the morning and at night. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may reach 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can reach up to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday, November 14, 2025.

