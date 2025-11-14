Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Haze-filled Morning, AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 226; Wadala Breathes Hazardous Air

Mumbai weather |

Mumbai: Mumbai began its Friday morning under clear blue skies and cool breezes, offering residents a brief glimpse of winter-like weather. But despite the pleasant start, a faint layer of haze and smog clung to the skyline, signalling yet another day of deteriorating air quality in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted clear skies throughout the day, with daytime temperatures expected to reach around 33°C. Minimum temperatures are likely to dip to about 20°C, adding a light chill to the early mornings. However, visibility during the initial hours remained low due to smog build-up across several parts of Mumbai, dampening the otherwise refreshing weather.

Temperatures are likely to prevail between 10 and 13 deg C over north interior parts of Maharashtra during next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/HfFQ1RDIiU — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) November 13, 2025

Pollution levels have risen sharply just days after intense rainfall had temporarily washed pollutants out of the atmosphere. The downpour had brought much-needed clarity and improved humidity levels, giving citizens a short-lived break from poor air quality. But with the rain spell ending, particulate matter has accumulated once again, dragging the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) back into unhealthy zones.

Overall AQI Remains In Unhealhty Range

According to AQI.in, Mumbai’s overall AQI on Friday morning stood at 226, classified as unhealthy. This marks a notable decline from the moderate readings recorded earlier in the month. Several residents reported noticing a faint burning smell and reduced visibility, common indicators of high PM2.5 concentration in the air.

Among the monitoring locations, Wadala Truck Terminal recorded the worst air quality with a concerning AQI of 396, placing it in the hazardous category. Colaba (302) also slipped into the severe range, while Malad (290) reflected severe to unhealthy conditions. Other central hubs including Bandra-Kurla Complex (283) and Sion (283) remained firmly in the unhealthy range.

The western suburbs performed mildly better, though still falling short of acceptable levels. Kandivali East (123) and Powai (143) fell in the poor range. Mulund West (153), Borivali East (160) and Jogeshwari (163) were slightly worse, hovering in poor range. Despite these variations, most of Mumbai continued to remain covered under a blanket of haze.

As per AQI standards, readings between 0–50 are considered Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy and any value above 200 falls under Severe or Hazardous, a range into which many of Mumbai’s key locations have now slipped.

