Weather News: Cold Wave Conditions Likely To Continue In These Regions Of India; Says IMD

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 10:14 AM IST
Weather update | FP Photo

Delhi: As winter approaches, many regions of India are already experiencing cool weather. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), snowfall has begun in the hilly states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This weather pattern is also affecting other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Cold wave conditions in India

According to the IMD, snowfall in northern India has brought an early winter to many regions, including Rajasthan. For the past few days, temperatures in some cities in the state have been below 10 degrees Celsius. The weather department said that cold wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated regions of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand till Sunday, November 16, 2025. Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are also likely to see a dip in temperatures.

Snowfall warning in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh

According to the IMD, temperatures will dip further and may drop to bearable zero. The snowfall is likely to get intense in Chamoli, Nainital, Rudraprayag, Lahul-Spiti, and Kullu-Manali. The weather department has issued an orange alert in these regions.

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar weather

The meteorological department said that Morning fog and mist have begun to appear in many districts of UP, and temperatures will dip further due to the effect of westerly winds. Meanwhile, in Bihar, foggy conditions are likely to persist in the morning and evening. Below-normal temperatures are forecast for most parts of the state.

Rainfall in the southern peninsula

The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and coastal Andhra Pradesh. The rainfall is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

Mumbai Experiences Cold & Dry Weather, AQI Above 200
Delhi weather

The constantly changing weather in the capital city is increasing the feeling of cold. Amid the constantly changing weather, the cold is now becoming more noticeable in the morning and at night. The Meteorological Department estimates that the minimum temperature may reach 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature can reach up to 25 degrees Celsius on Friday, November 14, 2025. Meanwhile, the AQI in the national capital showed no improvement and remains poor at 397.

