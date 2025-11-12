 Akshata Murty's Childhood Memory Is Connected To This Mysore Silk Saree From 1867 Displayed At London’s Victoria & Albert Museum
Akshata recalls lighting diyas outside 10 Downing Street during Diwali, draped in a blue Mysore silk saree with a Ganda Berunda pendant- the emblem of the Wodeyars- a moment that felt like “bringing her roots into a global space.”

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:08 PM IST
There’s something poetic about a single silk thread carrying centuries of artistry, identity, and pride. For Akshata Murty- entrepreneur, designer, and now trustee at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A), that thread is Mysore silk. Her debut project, Stories + 10 Objects, beautifully blends her Indian heritage with a global perspective, showcasing how craftsmanship transcends geography and time.

Among the ten featured artefacts in the series, one particularly resonates with her: a Mysore silk saree from 1867. More than a museum exhibit, it represents continuity- the living legacy of Karnataka’s thriving silk industry. “My father is from Mysore, and I spent much of my childhood visiting its palaces and artisans,” Akshata told Vogue. “The saree in the V&A is an ancestor of the Mysore silk industry, which still employs thousands today.”

Known for its subtle sheen, zari borders, and regal drape, the Mysore silk saree was once reserved for royalty under the Wodeyar dynasty. Today, it continues to symbolise elegance and craftsmanship. For Akshata, wearing it is both homage and identity. She recalls lighting diyas outside 10 Downing Street during Diwali, draped in a blue Mysore silk saree with a Ganda Berunda pendant- the emblem of the Wodeyars- a moment that felt like “bringing her roots into a global space.”

Akshata’s reverence for traditional craft runs deep. Growing up in Hubli, she watched her grandmother wear Ilkal sarees with Kasuti embroidery, teaching her that simplicity and refinement can coexist. Those early influences shaped her aesthetic- minimal yet rooted, global yet distinctly Indian.

Through Stories + 10 Objects, Akshata aims to make heritage feel alive, not preserved behind glass. By curating narratives around textiles and design, she reminds the world that traditional crafts are not relics but living dialogues between generations and cultures.

Akshata Murty’s Mysore silk story isn’t just about fabric- it’s about identity, continuity, and belonging. In every thread, she weaves the essence of modern India: confident in its roots, yet open to the world.

