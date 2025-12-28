Sanjay Dutt's ₹55 Lakh Rolex Quietly Became The Star At AP Dhillon's Mumbai Concert: Know More About His Luxe Watch

Sanjay Dutt joins AP Dhillion at Mumbai Concert | Image Courtesy: Team Innovation | Rolex

Punjabi sensation AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert on Friday, December 26, was already riding high on hype, but the energy inside BKC's Jio World Centre shot up several notches when Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made an unexpected appearance on stage. While fans focused on the surprise moment, fashion and watch enthusiasts had their eyes locked on Dutt's luxury timepiece that spoke louder than words.

Sanjay Dutt stuns in luxurious Rolex

Keeping his look fuss-free and classic, Sanjay Dutt paired a black kurta-pyjama with the statement Rolex Sky-Dweller. Known as one of Rolex's most technically advanced watches, the model he wore comes in Oystersteel and white gold and reportedly costs around ₹55 lakh.

Designed for frequent travellers, the Sky-Dweller featured a dual-time zone display and an annual calendar, making it both practical and elite. The signature Ring Command bezel allows multiple functions to be adjusted smoothly, adding to its appeal.

AP Dhillon dazzles in utra-rare Sapphire timepiece

Interestingly, Sanjay wasn't the only one making horology headlines that evening. AP Dhillon himself turned heads with an ultra-rare Richard Mille RM 53-02 Blue Sapphire.

Crafted from a single block of sapphire crystal, the transparent blue watch looked almost futuristic under stage lights. With only a handful of pieces said to exist worldwide, the timepiece reportedly carries a jaw-dropping price tag of nearly ₹54 crore.

Between Dutt's refined Rolex and Dhillon's bold Richard Mille, the concert became an unexpected showcase of two very different styles of luxury, both equally jaw-dropping.