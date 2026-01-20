 Gordon Ramsay Arrives In Mumbai! Michelin Star Chef Opens His Iconic 'Street Pizza' At Airport; Find Out What's On The Menu
Gordon Ramsay has launched his iconic Street Pizza at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, marking his second India outlet after Street Burger in Delhi. Located at Terminal 2, International Departures, the menu features Indian-inspired pizzas, classic favourites, sides and desserts, offering travellers a chef-led dining experience on the go.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Gordon Ramsay Street Pizza in Mumbai | Instagram

Mumbai just got a seriously delicious upgrade, and travellers are in for a treat. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has officially landed in the Maximum City with his cult-favourite dining concept, Street Pizza. After making waves with Street Burger in Delhi, the Michelin-starred chef has now brought his bold, street-style pizzas to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Yes, your airport food game is about to change forever.

From Delhi Burgers to Mumbai Pizzas

Following the success of his Street Burger outlet at Delhi airport, Ramsay has doubled down on India with the launch of his iconic Street Pizza brand in Mumbai. The new outlet has opened at Terminal 2, International Departures, making it the second Gordon Ramsay restaurant location in the country. This debut is a collaboration between Gordon Ramsay Restaurants Global, Travel Food Services Limited, and Semolina Kitchens Private Limited.

True to Ramsay’s reputation, Street Pizza doesn’t do average. According to the brand, the kitchen focuses on premium ingredients, including slow-simmered sauces, top-grade cheeses, freshly sourced vegetables and carefully selected meats. Every pizza is designed to be bold, indulgent and satisfying, without compromising on quality, even in a fast-paced airport setting.

And it’s not just about pizza. The menu also features sides and desserts that make it a full-blown dining experience rather than a quick snack stop.

What’s on the menu

For Mumbaikars curious about the menu, here's what you can try. For Indian flavours, inventive offerings like the Tandoori Paneer Pizza and the Chicken Tikka Pizza Masala, built on a tikka masala curd base and topped with tandoori chicken and a buttermilk dressing, lead the serving. For those who prefer classic comfort, there's the Classic Margherita and The Londoner Pizza, finished with creamy burrata.

Vegetarians and meat lovers alike can explore options such as the Next Level Pizza with Tuscan kale, oyster mushrooms and chicken bacon. The sides section is equally tempting, with picks like Street Spicy Wings, Corn Balls and G.F.C. Dirty Fries.

Got a sweet tooth before take-off? Don't miss Ramsay's globally loved Sticky Toffee Pudding or the Strawberry Marshmallow Sundae.

Where to find it

The Street Pizza outlet is located at Level 4, West Side, International Departures, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. It’s open all day, making it perfect for early morning flights or late-night departures. The average cost for two is around ₹2,200.

