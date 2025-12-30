 Happy Taehyung Day! BTS Fans Gift V An Entire Plane, Property In Royal French Palace & More On His 30th Birthday
BTS' Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, turned 30 on December 30 and ARMY celebrated on a grand, global scale. From landmark light shows and subway ads to fan projects that included sponsoring a plane and dedicating a corner at France’s Palace of Versailles, celebrations proved once again that V’s fandom knows no limits.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Happy Taehyung Day! | Image Courtesy: Palace of Versailles' website

It's officially V Day, and the world feels a little more purple. BTS member Kim Taehyung, lovingly known as V, turns 30 on December 30, and ARMY has transformed his birthday into a global celebration. From massive light displays to extravagant fan projects, the festivities prove once again that when it comes to Taehyung, fans never think small.

Birthday projects fit for a global star

Leading the celebrations, V's Chinese fanbase went all out, quite literally, by sponsoring an entire airplane project in China for his birthday. The celebrations didn't stop in the sky; they spilled across massive city screens and busy landmarks.

article-image

In Shanghai, a striking 3D display took over the Century Square mega screen on Nanjing East Road, an area that sees hundreds of thousands of visitors daily. Another huge visual installation illuminated Changsha's Pozi Street Impression City screen, spreading birthday cheers through the city.

Meanwhile in Seoul, every station along Subway Line 2 carried digital lightbox messages dedicated to V, wrapping the entire line in birthday wishes. Meanwhile, other Korean fanbases joined in with outdoor billboards running round-the-clock in Seongsu through the week.

article-image

A royal-level tribute in France

Perhaps the most surreal gift of all was fans dedicating a corner to Taehyung at the historic Palace of Versailles. Recognised as the first such honour for an international figure at Trianon, the tribute marks a rare cultural milestone, and a place V has personally visited and filmed at.

article-image

Elsewhere, celebrations stretched from Moscow, where Europe's tallest Ferris wheel glowed purple and green, to enormous digital screens worldwide lighting up with birthday messages.

