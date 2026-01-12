 Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Married To A Mystery Girl? Bharti Singh Reacts, 'Ye Kab Hua Bhai?'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Married To A Mystery Girl? Bharti Singh Reacts, 'Ye Kab Hua Bhai?'

Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Married To A Mystery Girl? Bharti Singh Reacts, 'Ye Kab Hua Bhai?'

Shiv Thakare sparks speculation about his marital status after sharing a photo captioned "Finally," in which he is seen posing with a woman whose face remains hidden. Celebrities and fans, including Bharti Singh, Poonam Pandey and others flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Thakare | Instagram

Has Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare secretly tied the knot? The reality TV star, known for his appearances on MTV Roadies Rising, Bigg Boss 16, Bigg Boss Marathi and Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, has sparked marriage rumours after sharing a photo on social media with the caption, “Finally.”

The image, believed to be from his alleged wedding, shows Shiv facing the camera while a woman stands with her back turned, concealing her face. The mysterious post has left fans speculating about whether Shiv has taken the plunge in private.He also recalled going to great lengths for Veena, even getting her name tattooed while inside the Bigg Boss house—something a bodybuilder would usually avoid.

As Shiv uploaded the picture, people started flooding the comment section, Laughter Queen Bharti Singh commented, "ye kab hua bhai😍 congratulations (sic)." Poonam Pandey wrote, "Congratulations." Jjayanti Wadhdhare reacted in shock, saying, Whatttt." Mahhi Vij, Ridhima Tiwari, Akanksha Puri and others showered their love in the comment section too.

However, some fans believe that the picture is not from Shiv’s wedding but was instead taken during one of his alleged shoots. One commented, "Mazak acha hai ha." Another speculated, "It's something about project na??" "Shoot chal raha... Jhoot mat bolo," suspected another.

FPJ Shorts
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad; Video
Gujarat: PM Modi & German Chancellor Friedrich Merz Attend International Kite Festival In Ahmedabad; Video
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang's Mortal Remains Brought To Siliguri; Public Viewing Planned In Darjeeling
Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang's Mortal Remains Brought To Siliguri; Public Viewing Planned In Darjeeling
Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI Report
Indian Households Shift From Savers To Investors As Bank Deposits & Advances Triple In Decade: SBI Report
'All Indian Medical Students In Iran Confirmed Safe Amid Unrest,' Say AIMSA & FAIMA
'All Indian Medical Students In Iran Confirmed Safe Amid Unrest,' Say AIMSA & FAIMA

Who Was Shiv Thakare's Ex-Girlfriend?

Shiv's name was previously linked to his Boss Boss Marathi co-contestant Veena Jagtap. Their relationship did not work in the 'real world' post Bigg Boss and the duo broke up reportedly in 2022. Later, in Bigg Boss 16, Shiv opened up about not moving on. He said, "Humara breakup hua tha 7 mahine pehle, par hum move on nahi hue (We broke up 7 months ago, but we haven’t moved on)." He also recalled going to great lengths for Veena, even getting her name tattooed while inside the Bigg Boss house, something a bodybuilder would usually avoid.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang's Mortal Remains Brought To Siliguri; Public Viewing Planned In...

Indian Idol 3 Winner Prashant Tamang's Mortal Remains Brought To Siliguri; Public Viewing Planned In...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Underperforms Over Weekend, Collects...

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Starrer Underperforms Over Weekend, Collects...

'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij...

'If Someone Like You...': Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma REACTS To Nadim Nadz & Mahhi Vij...

Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Married To A Mystery Girl? Bharti Singh Reacts, 'Ye Kab Hua...

Bigg Boss Marathi Winner Shiv Thakare Married To A Mystery Girl? Bharti Singh Reacts, 'Ye Kab Hua...

Stebin Ben Dances To 'Sajan Gi Ghar Aaye' During Barat, Wows In Ivory Sherwani For Hindu Wedding...

Stebin Ben Dances To 'Sajan Gi Ghar Aaye' During Barat, Wows In Ivory Sherwani For Hindu Wedding...