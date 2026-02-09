 MP News: Newlywed Couple, Two Others Injured After Speeding Illegal Sand Tractor Rams Car In Chhatarpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Newlywed Couple, Two Others Injured After Speeding Illegal Sand Tractor Rams Car In Chhatarpur

MP News: Newlywed Couple, Two Others Injured After Speeding Illegal Sand Tractor Rams Car In Chhatarpur

Four people, including a newly married couple, were seriously injured after a speeding tractor-trolley carrying illegal sand hit their car near Basantpur Tiraha in Chhatarpur. The strong collision badly damaged the vehicle. Locals rushed the injured to hospital. The tractor driver fled the scene. Police seized the vehicle and started action against illegal sand transport.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:29 PM IST
article-image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Four people were injured after a speeding tractor-trolley rammed into their car in Chhatarpur on Sunday.

The injured included a newly-married bride and groom, along with two family members.

It was an illegal sand tractor-trolley rammed into their car near Basantpur Tiraha in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh late at night.

The accident occurred under the Lavkush Nagar police station area. According to information, a wedding procession had gone from Sarbai village to Bharwara village.

FPJ Shorts
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Bajaj Electricals Q3 FY26 Revenue At ₹1,050.9 Crore As Lighting Segment Remains Profitable
Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet
Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Azista Space Makes History: Indian Aerospace Firm Captures In-Orbit Images of ISS in National First
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested
Terror Accused Abdul Rahman Killed Inside Faridabad Jail; Kashmiri Inmate Arrested

After the wedding ceremony, groom Amit Ahirwar was returning home with his newlywed wife Prabha Ahirwar and relatives in a Venue car. The family was on their way back when the crash happened.

As their car reached Basantpur Tiraha, a fast-moving tractor-trolley loaded with sand came from the opposite direction and hit the car hard. The tractor was reportedly carrying sand illegally. The collision was very strong and the car was badly damaged. The front side of the vehicle was crushed due to the impact.

Read Also
MP News: Senior Railway Engineer Stabbed In Broad Daylight At Jabalpur Vegetable Market; CCTV...
article-image

The groom, bride, the groom’s uncle, and another relative suffered serious injuries in the accident. Local people living nearby quickly rushed to help. They pulled the injured out of the damaged car and immediately took them to the hospital. Doctors said all four are under treatment and are being closely monitored.

After the accident, the tractor driver ran away from the spot, leaving the tractor-trolley behind. Police reached the scene soon after getting the information.

Read Also
MP News: Bank Employee Steals ₹13.5 Lakh During ATM Cash Loading In Jabalpur; Probe Underway
article-image

Tractor-trolley seized

The tractor-trolley has been seized, and police have started a search to catch the driver. Officials said the vehicle was involved in illegal sand transport.

Local residents say such accidents are happening again and again because of illegal sand mining and transport.

They have demanded strict action from the administration. People believe that unless strong steps are taken, these dangerous incidents will continue and put more lives at risk.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Newlywed Couple, Two Others Injured After Speeding Illegal Sand Tractor Rams Car In...
MP News: Newlywed Couple, Two Others Injured After Speeding Illegal Sand Tractor Rams Car In...
MP News: Biker & Friends Stab Furniture Trader To Death After Argument Over His Car Dent In Jabalpur
MP News: Biker & Friends Stab Furniture Trader To Death After Argument Over His Car Dent In Jabalpur
MP News: Senior Railway Engineer Stabbed In Broad Daylight At Jabalpur Vegetable Market; CCTV...
MP News: Senior Railway Engineer Stabbed In Broad Daylight At Jabalpur Vegetable Market; CCTV...
MP News: Public Thrashes Drunkard After He Creates Ruckus Outside Police Station, Hurls Abuses At...
MP News: Public Thrashes Drunkard After He Creates Ruckus Outside Police Station, Hurls Abuses At...
Bhopal News: Labourer Held Under ‘Digital Arrest,’ Forced To Transfer ₹1.5 Lakh
Bhopal News: Labourer Held Under ‘Digital Arrest,’ Forced To Transfer ₹1.5 Lakh