FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Religious, Cultural Festivities Begin With Jatashankar Kumbh Today | FP Photo

Bagli (Madhya Pradesh): The seven-day Jatashankar Kumbh will begin on Saturday in Bagli to mark Mahashivratri. During the week-long festivities, religious and cultural events will be organized at the fair.

The event will feature panchkundatmak Shri Shivshakti Mahayagya, organised in the legacy of shrine’s founder, late Sant 1008 Shri Keshav Das Tyagi (Falahari Baba). The yagna will be performed in presence of Mahant Shri Badridas Maharaj.

The 61st Mahayagya will be performed by 51 Brahmin students from Vagyoga Chetana Peetham under the leadership of Pandit Kanishka Dwivedi. On Mahashivratri, devotees will offer jal abhishek to Lord

A cultural fair and ascetic gathering will continue till February 19. A five-day katha by Shivam Bapu of Ujjain and a grand bhajan sandhya will also be organized on the occasion.

Development works worth Rs 55 lakh, including a dome shed and dining hall funded by MLA Murali Bhanvra, will be inaugurated on Sunday. The event will conclude with purnahuti, jal yatra and a grand feast.

