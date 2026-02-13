MP News: Woman Delivers Baby On Road After Ambulance Failed To Arrive On Time In Dhar |

Kukshi/ Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A woman delivered a baby on roadside after no ambulance arrived to help her in Tanda town under Dhar district on Thursday evening.

A woman named Sangeeta Singh was staying at her mother's house in Magdi village near Tanda for her delivery.

When she went into labour, her family immediately called for an ambulance. They waited but no Janani Express and Basic Life Support (BLAS) vehicles came to take her to the hospital.

With no help coming and her condition getting worse, the family had no choice. They put her on a motorcycle and started rushing toward Tanda Hospital in the cold night.

But Sangeeta could not hold on until the hospital. She delivered her baby right there on the road under the open sky.

Her aunt quickly informed Tanda Hospital about the situation. Health workers arrived at the spot and police took the mother and newborn to the hospital in their vehicle.

Doctors say both are now healthy and doing well. The real problem is that Tanda Community Health Centre has two ambulances, but both have been broken and useless for the past seven days.

The contractor keeps promising to fix them, but takes no action. Around fifty villages depend on Tanda Hospital for medical care. There is no female doctor posted there, so pregnant women must travel to distant hospitals even for regular checkups during pregnancy.

Dr Nitin Srivastava, Tanda BMO, blamed the contractor for giving broken vehicles that constantly break down. Hospital’s Dr Veerbhadra Muwel said Jai Ambe Company has put unfit ambulances in tribal areas and nobody cares about fixing them.