 MP News: Bus Transport For College Students In 88 Tribal Blocks, Says Vijay Shah
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, February 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST
MP News: Bus-Based Transport For College Students To Replace Tribal Hostels, Says Vijay Shah | FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah said that the government is planning to introduce a free bus transport service for college students in all 88 tribal blocks.

Gradually, existing hostel facilities will be phased out, shah said while addressing the students’ festival ‘Pankh’ at Makhanlal Chaturvedi Government Girls College in Khandwa on Friday. The minister said that adding that a meal will also be provided to students by the government at their college.

He said the proposal has been submitted to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for approval. Under the plan, buses will pick up students from their homes at 8 am, transport them to college, and drop them back by 5 pm.

The service will be free of cost, with the state bearing transportation and meal expenses.Each tribal block will be provided with ten buses to ensure smooth implementation, said the minister.

The initiative aims to improve efficiency, reduce infrastructure costs and ensure better monitoring of students’ welfare, said Shah.

The tribal department has also launched the ‘Shalini App’ to track schemes and benefits provided to students. The new model is expected to bring significant changes to tribal education across the state.

