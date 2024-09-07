 Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze Winner Kapil Parmar
Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze Winner Kapil Parmar

Sir Apne Mera Match Dekha Kya? WATCH Prime Minister Modi's Hilarious Reply To Paralympic Judo Bronze Winner Kapil Parmar

Saturday, September 07, 2024
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Paralympic Judo bronze medal winner Kapil Parmar and congratulated him for the huge achievement on Friday.

Parmar, hailing from Madhya Pradesh's small town Sehore, defeated Brazil's Elielton de Oliveira in the men's 60 kg J1 event by a score of 10-0 in Paris Paralympic 2024 games.

Lauding his outstanding game, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the Para Judo player. "We are very proud of you, Kapil. This is a moment of great pride for our country. You played extremely well. The way you fought in the bronze medal match is commendable."

Parmar promises Gold

Happy to hear the words of praise from the Prime Minister, Parmar thanked him and promised him a gold medal in Paralympics 2028. "Sir, main promise karta hu ki ab 2028 mein main gold jeet kar aaunga." (Sir, I promise to win a gold medal in the 2028 Paralympics game.)

PM Modi's hilarious reply

Enjoying the conversation with the Prime Minister, Parmar further asked, "Sir, apne mera match dekha tha kya?" To which Modi laughed and said, "Maine match bhi dekha tha, aur main har cheez follow karta hu." (I saw the match, and I follow everything that happened around the world.)

Parmar explains how he lost in semi-final?

He further explained the reason for losing out in the semi-finals, saying that he could not hear his coach's command due to the cheering crowd. "The crowd was cheering Kapil, Kapil, due to which I missed my coach's command."

PM Modi encouraged him, saying bronze is a huge achievement and the entire nation is proud of him.

