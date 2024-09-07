 Gorakhpur Express, Nizamuddin – Tirupati Express Among 14 Trains Diverted Due To Connection Work In Jhansi Division
Gorakhpur Express, Nizamuddin – Tirupati Express Among 14 Trains Diverted Due To Connection Work In Jhansi Division

12808 Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Express will depart from its originating station on September 07, September 09, September 10, September 12 via diverted route Palwal – Mathura – Bayana – Sogaria – Ruthiyai Jn. – Bina.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: 14 Trains Diverted Due To Dholpur-Hetampur Connection Work In Jhansi Division | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Due to up and down main line connection work between Dholpur-Hetampur in Jhansi Division of North Central Railway, the operation of the following trains is being temporarily diverted:-

Diversion of trains

1.  12708 Nizamuddin – Tirupati Express will go to the destination from its originating station on September 08, September 11 via the changed route via Palwal – Mathura – Bayana – Sogaria – Ruthiyai Jn. – Bina.

2.  12808 Nizamuddin – Visakhapatnam Express will depart from its originating station on September 07, September  09, September 10, September 12 via diverted route Palwal – Mathura – Bayana – Sogaria – Ruthiyai Jn. – Bina.

3.  09322 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Dr. Ambedkar Nagar Express will depart from its originating station on September  08, September 10, September 12 via diverted route Palwal – Mathura – Bayana – Sogaria – Ruthiyai Jn. – Bina.

4.  12616 New Delhi – Dr. MG Ramachandran Central Express will depart from its originating station upto September 12 via the diverted route Palwal – Mathura – Bayana – Sogaria – Ruthiyai Jn. – Bina.

5.  19054 Muzaffarpur Jn. – Surat Express will depart from its originating station on September 08, September 15 via the diverted route via Etawah – Bhind – Gwalior.

6.   15045 Gorakhpur Jn. – Okha Express will depart from its originating station on September  12 via the diverted route Etawah – Bhind – Gwalior.

7.  12707 Tirupati – Nizamuddin Express will leave its originating station on September 13,  September 16 via diverted route via Bina – Ruthiyai Jn. – Sogaria – Bayana – Mathura Jn. – Palwal.

8.  09321 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will leave its originating station on September 07, September 09, September 11, September 14, September 16 via diverted route via Bina – Ruthiyai Jn. – Sogaria – Bayana – Mathura Jn. – Palwal.

9.  12803 Visakhapatnam – Nizamuddin Express will leave its originating station on September 13 via diverted route via Bina – Ruthiyai Jn. – Sogaria – Bayana – Mathura Jn. – Will go to destination from Palwal.

10.   20807 Visakhapatnam – Amritsar Express will go to its destination from its originating station on September  07, September 10, September 13, September 14 via changed route via New Katni Jn. – Manikpur Jn. – Prayagraj – Govindpuri Jn. – Tundla – Ghaziabad Jn. – New Delhi.

11. 18237 Korba – Amritsar Express will go to its destination from its originating station from September 13 to  Sewptember 16 via changed route via Bina – Ruthiyai Jn. – Sogaria – Bayana – Agra Fort – Mitawali – Meerut Nagar.

12. 12625 Thiruvananthapuram Central – New Delhi Express will go to its destination from its originating station on  September 12 via changed route via Bina – Ruthiyai Jn. – Sogaria – Bayana – Mathura Jn. – Palwal.

13.  19053 Surat – Muzaffarpur Jn. Express will leave its originating station on September 13 via the changed route via Gwalior – Bhind – Etawah.

14. 15046 Okha – Gorakhpur Jn. Express will leave its originating station on September 08, September 15 via the changed route via Gwalior – Bhind – Etawah.

