 Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris 2024 Paralympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWho Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris 2024 Paralympics

Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris 2024 Paralympics

Sema had started working rigorously on his physical fitness and mental strength from a tender age with a view to joining the Elite Special Forces.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 01:35 PM IST
article-image

40-year-old Shot Put Indian Athlete Hokato Hotozhe Sema contributed to India's medal tally as he bagged Bronze in the ongoing Paris 2024 Paralympics. The veteran winning Sema is only the tip of the iceberg of the athlete's story as his journey is far more inspirational, laced with doggedness and determination.

Read Also
'His Incredible Strength And Determination Are Exceptional': PM Modi Hails Hokato Sema After...
article-image

Born on December 24, 1983 in Nagaland, Sema comes from a very humble background with a family of four children. The 40-year-old had started working rigorously on his physical fitness and mental strength from a tender age with a view to joining the Elite Special Forces. However, things change drastically, taking a turn for the worse on October 14, 2002 during a Counter Infiltration Operation, which he was part of.

Sema's dream of joining Special Forces were dashed as a minor blast led him to lose his left leg below the knee. However, he decided to invest himself in training for Shot Put for F57 category, which includes athletes with limb weaknesses or deficiencies on the muscle power front. Sema honed his skills Army Paralympic Node in Pune, thereby qualifying to compete in the Paris Paralympics.

Before the Paris Paralympics, Sema had won bronze in the Asian Games last year and secured silver in the Moroccan Grand Prix in 2022. In 2024, he came 4th in the World Championship.

FPJ Shorts
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)
Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ananya Panday Welcomes 'Bappa' At Her Mumbai Home With Chunky Panday & Bhavana Pandey (PHOTOS)
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions IPO: Price Band To Listing; Know Everything About It
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
Mumbai: 1 Killed After 2 Ganesh Mandal Workers Run Over By Speeding BMW In Mulund; Accused Driver Absconding
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here
AIMA MAT 2024 Registration Begins Today; Check Here

Narendra Modi recognizes Hokato Hotozhe Sema's achievement:

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Sema for his traits of strength and determination, stating on X:

"A proud moment for our nation as Hokato Hotozhe Sema brings home the Bronze medal in Men's Shotput F57! His incredible strength and determination are exceptional. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Kuldeep Yadav During Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixture

Video: Rishabh Pant Pokes Fun At Kuldeep Yadav During Duleep Trophy 2024 Fixture

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 10 Live: Prachi Yadav Sneaks Into Final Of Women's VL2 200m...

India At Paris Paralympics 2024 Day 10 Live: Prachi Yadav Sneaks Into Final Of Women's VL2 200m...

'If Anyone Is Guilty Of Disrespecting Daughters, It Is Bajrang & Vinesh': Brij Bhushan Singh Reacts...

'If Anyone Is Guilty Of Disrespecting Daughters, It Is Bajrang & Vinesh': Brij Bhushan Singh Reacts...

Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris...

Who Is Hokato Hotozhe Sema? Former Indian Army Soldier Who Won Bronze In Men's Shot Put In Paris...

'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In...

'This Festival Always Reminds Me Of The Power Of Faith And New Beginnings': Indian Athletes Pour In...