 Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet
Sweden's Saab has proposed to India the creation of a cutting-edge aerospace industry centered on the Gripen E fighter jet. The advanced, cost-effective Gripen E offers rapid induction, superior AI, and network capabilities, promising to boost the Indian Air Force alongside Rafale and Tejas. Saab plans significant technology transfer and local production under ‘Make in India.’

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Sweden's Defence Firm Saab Proposes World's Most Advanced Aerospace Industry To India With Gripen E Fighter Jet | File Pic

Singapore: Sweden's SAAB has proposed to the Indian Government the creation of the world's most advanced aerospace industry, comprising multi-layered design, production and maintenance as well as induction of fighter jet Gripen E.

"In our engagements with the Government of India, we have proposed the creation of the world's most advanced aerospace industry, comprising multi-layered design, production and maintenance," said Mikael Franzen, Chief Marketing Officer, Gripen, and Vice President of Business Area Aeronautics at the Swedish group.

He pointed out that Gripen E is the most modern and cost-effective fighter jet system on the market and could significantly improve Air Power within the Indian Air Force, with world leading sensor and networking capability.

"The highest availability of any fighter gives an unrivalled combat mass to counter any adversary. Gripen will fit perfectly in IAF together with Rafale and Tejas," Frazen told PTI at the Singapore Airshow held 3-8 Feb here.

While the IAF operates Rafale and Tejas fighters, there is a large space for a game changer like Gripen E at two levels: First, a fighter than can be inducted quickly and in large numbers; second, a technology powerhouse that has already solved the recipe for constant updating, upgrading and incorporation of the latest technology to become the masters of Net Centric Warfare, Electronic Warfare and Kill Chain, he highlighted.

Gripen E not only ticks all the boxes as its rapidly increasing AI capabilities has already put it well ahead of every other fighter aircraft, he elaborated on the jet.

Gripen is the only fighter aircraft with the ability not only to incorporate new technology without significant fleet downtime due to its ability to rapidly qualify and certify new software. Gripen provides Air Forces unique capability to build, qualify, incorporate and certify their own software without the involvement of the manufacturer, said Franzen.

"Saab would be making the biggest transfer of technology and capability in the history of defence aviation, engaging with 300+ of tier 1,2 and 3 companies including MSMEs. The infusion of industrial capabilities and new technologies make Gripen a potential stepping stone to bolster India's indigenous fighter projects such as AMCA," underscored the Swedish business executive.

At the core of Saab's India proposition is to deliver aircraft quickly â?" as soon as the third year from contract. This is followed by a steep capacity ramp-up - to enable the IAF to multiply its fleet options, he said.

"There is a blueprint not only to build aircraft, initially out of Sweden and then in India at a rapid pace, but also to build an Indian eco-system of Indian companies, in parallel. This will also form a regional industrial hub with significant opportunities for export," he went on.

This approach will empower the IAF to incorporate customized national software and AI in the highly agile platforms at the core of Gripen avionics, which can be rapidly scaled up as greater processing power and AI evolves, said Franzen.

To sum up, what is different in SAAB offer is an aircraft that will not only fly far into the future, the 'make in India' will create a backbone of future aircraft bringing capability which is currently well outside the envelope of any fighter aircraft, he said.

