Who Is Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal? Indian Army’s Para Special Forces’ Officer, Serving As ADC To President Droupadi Murmu

Indian Army’s Para Special Forces’ Officer, Serving As ADC To President Droupadi Murmu | X/Pinterest

Major Rishabh Singh Sambyal currently serves as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the President of India, Droupadi Murmuone of the most prestigious and demanding assignments for an Indian Army officer. The role places him at the President’s side during official engagements, national ceremonies and state functions, requiring impeccable discipline, discretion and mastery of protocol.

From Special Forces to the Nation’s Highest Office

An officer of the elite 4 Para (Special Forces), Major Sambyal hails from a Dogra Rajput family in Jammu, a region known for its strong military tradition. He first came into the public eye after leading the Jat Regiment contingent during the 2021 Republic Day parade, earning recognition for his bearing and leadership.

His professional journey reflects a blend of combat-honed experience and ceremonial excellence qualities essential for an ADC at the highest constitutional level.

What an ADC to the President Does

As ADC, Major Sambyal manages the President’s daily schedule, coordinates official travel, and ensures flawless execution of security and protocol procedures. He acts as a crucial link between the President and various government departments, handles sensitive communications, and remains present at major national and ceremonial events.

The position demands constant alertness, absolute confidentiality and the ability to operate under intense scrutiny.

Viral Moments and Public Admiration

Videos and pictures of Major Sambyal interacting with the President frequently circulate on social media, drawing admiration from netizens who praise his professionalism, composure, and sense of duty. He has been widely referred to online as a 'national crush,' with several fan pages.

As of 2025–26, Major Sambyal remains actively deployed in service, continuing his duties at Rashtrapati Bhavan and appearing at high-profile national events, including Republic Day celebrations.