The 50 Shooting Kicks Off: Day 1 Sees 10 Captains, Special Guest & First Elimination; Here's All You Need To Know

The 50 may be just a few days away from release, but shooting began only yesterday. Reports suggest that the contestants have already performed a task. Ten participants have been chosen as house captains, and the first elimination has reportedly taken place. Here's a look at everything that has happened so far: Who was the special guest on day one, and where is the shoot taking place?

Where Is The 50 Being Shot?

After widespread rumours of The 50 being shot in Dubai, it has been confirmed that the show is actually being filmed in Mumbai’s Malad-Malvani area. The contestants will stay in a luxurious, palace-like set, with a sprawling garden that features an arena for performing their tasks.

The 50: Who Was The Special Guest On 1st Day?

The shooting of The 50 has already begun, and spoilers are starting to surface. According to BBTak, Himesh Reshammiya joined the show as a special guest on the first day of its shoot.

The 50: Who Are The 10 Captains?

On the very first day of The 50’s shoot, the show announced its first 10 captains. The contestants have been divided into 10 teams, with each team comprising five members. Here are the reported captains of the show:

Prince Narula

Raja Dalal

Nikki Tamboli

Mr. Faisu

Karan Patel

Urvashi Dholakia

Monalisa

Rachit

Shrutika Arjun

Krishna Shroff

The 50: First Eliminated Contestant Revealed

With shooting already underway, tasks began from Day 1. Reports suggest that in the first arena task, Lovekesh Kataria has been eliminated. Ahead of entering The 50, Kataria stated that the Roadies contestants are not his friends. He added that he doesn’t understand Siwet but mentioned that he once invited Hamid to one of his game streams and finds him a fun guy.

Taiyaar Ho Jao Army 💪🏻

Systummm Hang Ke Liye 🔥



Watch Lovekesh Kataria On Why He Chose 'The 50' And Do Not Miss His Sweet Message For All You Fans 😍#Systummm #LovekeshKataria #THE50 #The50RealityShow #HungamaStudio #TellyHungama pic.twitter.com/Dan9dDzLZh — HUNGAMA (@HungamaStudios) January 27, 2026

The 50 is set to premiere on February 1, 2026. It will stream on JioHotstar from 9 pm IST and air on Colors TV at 10.30 pm IST, giving viewers the option to watch it online or on television. New episodes are expected to release regularly as the series unfolds.