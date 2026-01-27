 Video: Travis Scott Makes Acting Debut With Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey; FIRST Look In New Teaser Goes Viral
Ria SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 27, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey continues to build anticipation and now the makers have unveiled a new teaser which offers audiences their first glimpse of global music icon Travis Scott in the film. The brief clip, unveiled during the NFL AFC Championship broadcast, marks Scott’s official entry into the world of acting under the direction of the Oscar-winning filmmaker.

More than a month after the film’s initial trailer was released, the latest TV spot immediately grabbed attention for introducing Scott’s character - whose identity remains under wraps. Though the teaser has not yet been officially released online, visuals from the broadcast have already gone viral across social media platforms.

In the clip, Scott is seen commanding a group of soldiers, standing atop a table and delivering what appears to be a rousing address. He shares the frame with Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Jon Bernthal’s Menelaus, hinting at an important role within the film’s narrative.

The rapper’s intense screen presence has sparked discussion, with fans eager to see how he transitions from music to cinema.

Interestingly, The Odyssey is not Scott’s first collaboration with Nolan. The two previously worked together on the director’s 2020 sci-fi thriller Tenet, though Scott’s involvement at the time was limited to music rather than on-screen performance.

Directed by Nolan, The Odyssey is a cinematic adaptation of Homer’s legendary Greek epic, chronicling the perilous journey of Odysseus as he attempts to return home after the Trojan War. The film features Matt Damon in the titular role of Odysseus, leading an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway as his wife Penelope and Tom Holland as their son Telemachus. Zendaya, Robert Pattinson and several other notable names also appear in pivotal roles.

Known for mounting ambitious, large-scale productions, Nolan’s latest venture promises a visually immersive retelling of one of history’s most enduring myths. With the addition of Scott and a star-studded lineup, The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about theatrical releases of 2026.

The film is slated to hit cinemas worldwide on July 17, 2026.

