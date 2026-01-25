EXCLUSIVE! The 50 Is Indian Version Of Squid Game? Influencer Dushyant Kukreja Says 'I'll Trust No One & Play Solo'

Famous Delhi-based content creator Dushyant Kukreja has officially been announced as a participant in the upcoming reality show The 50. Giving a sneak peek into what’s in store, Kukreja said he believes he is more than average, which is why he was chosen for the show. While many have compared The 50 to Bigg Boss, Kukreja clarified that it is closer to Squid Game, as it will test contestants physically, emotionally, and mentally.



In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Kukreja claimed that there will be 50 participants, from different genres, in the show. Talking about what's about to happen in The 50, Kukreja said, "Here, there will be tasks based on physical challenges, mental skills, abilities, and even luck, so it’s very important for a person to be perfect in all aspects." He further called himself more than average in all aspects, because of which he was approached by the makers.

The 50 Is Similar To Squid Game



When asked if The 50 has a setup similar to Bigg Boss, Kukreja explained that, in his view, the show is more akin to Squid Game, though without the signature costumes. He added that, like Bigg Boss, The 50 is likely to spark controversy. However, unlike Bigg Boss, which focuses less on physical challenges, The 50 will also demand physical strength from its contestants.



Who Is The Lion?



Kukreja denied having any knowledge about the identity of the Lion, but he believes the Lion might remain unmasked throughout the show. He also revealed that Farah Khan, widely speculated to be the host, may not actually be the show’s real host.

Dushyant Kukreja's 2026 Goal Is To Do More Reality Shows



Kukreja accepted that he was saying no to the reality shows since he was focusing on his YouTube channel. However, his goal is to do more reality shows in 2026. "I would like to dedicate 2-3 years to this… I want to give 2 years to it. I spent 8 years on YouTube, so I can give 2 years to this."



When asked how he feels about competing against established actors like Karan Patel, Shiny Doshi, and others, Kukreja wisely replied that everyone has different skills and luck, and since the show isn’t based on acting or power, everyone stands on equal ground her.

What Is Dushyant Kukreja's strategy?



When asked about his strategy, Kukreja said he plans to befriend someone who understands the game well. He emphasized that he isn’t focused on who has the most followers or a successful business, but rather on aligning with someone who has a strong strategy to navigate the competition. However, the influencer feels that, being Delhi-based while most others are Mumbai-based, some contestants might already share pre-existing friendships. Still, Kukreja insists that his strategy is simple: trust no one and take on the game solo.