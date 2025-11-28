 IND Vs SA ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About India vs South Africa ODIs
IND Vs SA ODI Series: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About India vs South Africa ODIs

Having stumbled to an embarrassing 2-0 whitewash in the Test series, India will look to bounce back in the ODI leg of their series against South Africa. The Men in Blue play the Proteas in 3 ODIs with the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to team. The series kicks off on Sunday, November 30 in Ranchi.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, November 28, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image

India will aim to bounce back from their humiliating test series with the focus now shifting to the ODI series. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are back, while the injuries to Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya will mean a fairly new look India side in action. KL Rahul has been named captain for the three-match series.

The first ODI will be played in Ranchi, Jharkhand on November 30. The action will then move to Raipur for the 2nd game on December 3. Vishakhapatnam will host the 3rd and final game of the 50-over series on December 6. India lost their last ODI series Down Under to Australia, and will hope to return to winning ways starting Sunday.

With an eye on the 2027 World Cup, the series is crucial preparation with only a handful of ODIs in the buildup to the tournament. India's injury absences have given them the opportunity to try out their fringe players and get some gametime under their belt.

India vs South Africa ODI series schedule

1. 1st ODI - Ranchi - Sunday, November 30

2. 2nd ODI - Raipur - Wednesday, December 3

3. 3rd ODI - Vishakhapatnam - Saturday, December 6

article-image

IND vs SA ODI Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SA ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

IND vs SA Squads

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Rubin Hermann, Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch, Prenelen Subrayen, Marco Jansen, Ottneil Bartmaan, Nandre Burger, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

