BCCI Announces India's U19 Squad For ACC Asia Cup In Dubai, Ayush Mhatre To Lead

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the men's U19 squad for the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup.

In the 15-member team picked for the tournament, Ayush Mhatre has been appointed as India's U19 captain for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup, with Vihaan Malhotra serving as his deputy.

"The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from 12th December," BCCI said in a statement.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 14-year-old cricket sensation from Bihar, who is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025, has also been named in the squad.

The BCCI has also named four standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, and Aditya Rawat, to provide support for the eight-team tournament in Dubai.

In the U19 Asia Cup 2025, India is clubbed with Pakistan in Group A, and the other two teams will be decided post the conclusion of the qualifiers.

The ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup Qualifiers 2025 features 14 teams, including Bahrain, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, and the UAE, competing for three spots in the main tournament. The top two teams and the third-place finisher will secure their places in the main event.

India U19 squad for Asia Cup: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Aditya Rawat.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 3

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Qualifier 2.

