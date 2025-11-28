Ayush Mhatre Hits Match-Winning Blazing Century During Mumbai's Run Chase Against Vidarbha In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Tournament

Image: CSK/X

Ayush Mhatre delivered a blistering reminder of his rising stature in Indian cricket with a remarkable unbeaten 110 off just 53 balls during Mumbai’s high-pressure chase against Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His innings, decorated with eight fours and eight towering sixes, powered Mumbai to a successful pursuit of 193 runs and showcased the temperament and power-hitting ability that have made him one of the most promising young talents in the country.

In a chase that demanded both composure and fearlessness, Ayush rose above the pressure, turning a challenging target into a statement performance that reverberated across the domestic circuit.

The timing of this innings could not have been more symbolic, arriving on the very day the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup. In the 15-member unit selected for the tournament, Ayush Mhatre was handed the responsibility of leading India’s U19 team, with Vihaan Malhotra named as vice-captain. His captaincy appointment reflects the trust the Junior Cricket Committee has placed in his leadership qualities and cricketing maturity, qualities further underlined by his match-winning knock for Mumbai.

“The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from 12th December,” the BCCI said in its statement, marking the beginning of an important chapter for the young side.

As India prepares for another highly competitive continental tournament, Ayush’s current form will be a major boost, strengthening the belief that he can guide the team with both bat and leadership. With momentum on his side and confidence soaring, the young captain now heads to Dubai with not just responsibility on his shoulders but a spectacular innings fresh in memory, signalling that he is ready for the challenge ahead.

'Not Just A Gift, But An Inspiration': Rohit Sharma Gifts Bat To Ayush Mhatre In A Heartwarming Gesture; Check Pics

In a touching moment that captured the true spirit of sportsmanship and mentorship, Indian cricket superstar Rohit Sharma made a young cricketer’s day and perhaps his career, by gifting him a bat during a practice session. The recipient of this thoughtful gesture was none other than rising sensation Ayush Mhatre, a name gaining traction in IPL and youth circuits for his promising talent and dedication.

The moment came to light when Mhatre took to Instagram to share his gratitude, posting a photo of the gifted bat alongside Rohit Sharma with the caption: “Not just a gift, but an inspiration. Thank you Rohit Sharma Da.” The post quickly garnered attention across social media, with fans and fellow players applauding the Indian ODI skipper for his humility and encouragement of young talent.

This act further cements Rohit Sharma’s legacy not just as a world-class batsman and captain, but as a role model who believes in uplifting the next generation. The veteran opener, known for his calm demeanor and leadership qualities, has often spoken about the importance of supporting young players and passing on the knowledge and values that define Indian cricket.

For Ayush Mhatre, the bat is more than just a piece of equipment, it is a token of belief from one of India’s most iconic cricketers. Moments like these serve as a reminder that in cricket, as in life, inspiration often comes not from grand speeches, but from simple, sincere actions.