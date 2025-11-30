'Bhaiya Aap 100 Centuries...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Hilarious Post Celebrating Virat Kohli's 52nd ODI Century Delights Fans During IND Vs SA Match

Image: X

Veteran Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal brought humor and camaraderie to the fore on social media following Virat Kohli’s brilliant century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi. Taking to X, Chahal hilariously wrote, “Bus mujhse 52 century's jayda waiting kab Virat Kohli bhaiya aap 100 century's jayda honge mujhse”, poking fun at the milestone and his own comparatively modest record.

The post came moments after Kohli reached his 52nd ODI century, an innings that was pivotal in India posting a formidable total of 349/8. Chahal’s playful message resonated with fans, highlighting the affectionate and humorous relationship between teammates in the Indian cricket setup. Social media users quickly shared and reacted to Chahal’s comment, praising both his wit and the lighthearted way he acknowledged Kohli’s milestone.

Chahal, known for his cheeky and engaging social media presence, used the post not only to celebrate Kohli’s achievement but also to inject some humor into the excitement surrounding the match. His words reflected the camaraderie and mutual respect that exists within the team, even as players continue to chase personal milestones alongside collective success.

RO-KO! Rohit Sharma's Reaction Goes Viral After Virat Kohli Completes His 52nd Century During IND vs SA 1st ODI; Video

Former Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again became the toast of social media after his heartwarming reaction to Virat Kohli’s century during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi went viral. Kohli brought up his 52nd ODI hundred with trademark elegance, and while the stadium erupted, it was Rohit’s response from the Indian dressing room that captured just as much attention online.

As Kohli raised his bat to acknowledge the crowd, the broadcast cameras shifted to the dressing room, where Rohit was spotted celebrating with unrestrained joy. He broke into a wide smile, clapped enthusiastically, and leaned forward in excitement. What particularly caught fans’ eyes was Rohit seemingly mouthing a few words, believed by many to be a mix of encouragement and admiration for his longtime teammate and close friend.

Though it was unclear exactly what he said, viewers speculated that Rohit appeared to utter a playful yet affectionate comment, the kind that reflects the comfort and deep bond the two share. Social media erupted with clips and memes, praising the moment as a beautiful display of camaraderie between two pillars of Indian cricket.

Kohli’s century itself was a masterclass in composure and timing, coming at an important juncture for India. But the celebration inside the dressing room turned the moment into something bigger, a reminder of the mutual respect, admiration and brotherhood that has defined Rohit and Kohli’s partnership over the years.

For fans, the viral clip wasn’t just about a milestone; it was about witnessing two legends lift each other up.