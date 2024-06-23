The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 13: Kartik Aryan's Mother Mrs. Mala Tiwari Takes Center Stage, Show Ends On High Note

After a disappointing musical tale with Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla in the 11th episode, Kapil Sharma and his team have hit the ball out of the park with the finale episode. The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show felt like the impending comeback of Kapil and his team, thanks to the charming presence of Kartik Aaryan and his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari. So this time around, after struggling to find any lowlights, we bring to you the highlights of the show, incase you are planning to binge watch the episode, here's everything you should definitely not miss.

While Kartik was his usual charming self, it was his mother who stole the show with her witty anecdotes and raw, unfiltered humor. From sharing stories about Kartik's childhood to revealing his decision to pursue acting over engineering, Mrs. Tiwari's segments were the highlight of the evening.

The show also featured a delightful bride-hunting segment, where Mrs. Tiwari playfully searched for a suitable match for her son. The audience was in stitches as Kartik's dog, Katori, made a special appearance on the couch, followed by Kapil's dog, Chico. The chemistry between the two dogs was undeniable, and their segment was a heartwarming moment in the show.

The comedic trio of Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda also deserves special mention for their spot-on impersonations of Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rakhee. Their act had both the audience and the guests in splits.

Overall, the episode was a resounding success, with the top highlights being Mrs. Tiwari's wit and charm, Katori's adorable appearance, the comedic trio's impressive impersonations, and Kartik's endearing personality. Kapil and his team truly saved the best for last!"