Kartik Aryan Joins Forces With Vishal Bhardawaj For His Upcoming Project On Hussain Ustara?

Renowned for his versatile roles, Kartik Aaryan has solidified his status as a household name over the past few years. The actor has garnered widespread acclaim for his performances in all his films and is now reportedly set to surprise audiences with an unexpected collaboration.

According to a recent tweet by journalist Rahul Raut on his X handle (formerly Twitter), Kartik is set to team up with Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming project based on the life of Hussain Ustara. This film, previously titled 'Sapna Didi,' was initially planned with the late Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. However, the story has been reworked and will now be told from Hussain Ustara's perspective. Filming is reportedly scheduled to commence by September this year, with the casting for the role of Ashraf Khan, also known as Sapna Didi, yet to be finalized.

Rahul wrote, ''CONFIRMED!! #KartikAaryan and #VishalBhardwaj collaborate for a gritty thriller, produced by #SajidNadiadwala. Kartik to play #HussainUstara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld's kingpin DawoodIbrahim... It's reportedly the same #SapnaDidi project Bhardwaj was once making with late #IrrfanKhan and #DeepikaPadukone... The old script has been tweaked and will now be told from Ustara's perspective. The yet-untitled film goes on floors in September 2024... The leading lady for the role of #AshrafKhan aka #SapnaDidi is not yet finalized!''

Read Also Kartik Aryan reveals he has a crush on Sara Ali Khan

CONFIRMED!! #KartikAaryan and #VishalBhardwaj collaborate for a gritty thriller, produced by #SajidNadiadwala...



Kartik to play #HussainUstara, a fearless don who stood against the underworld's kingpin #DawoodIbrahim... It's reportedly the same #SapnaDidi project Bhardwaj was… pic.twitter.com/TJkkGiZoV4 — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) April 1, 2024

The film will explore the dark underworld and delve into the intricate details of the criminal world.

On the professional front, Kartik has recently wrapped up the first schedule of his film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and is gearing up to entertain audiences with his highly anticipated role in 'Chandu Champion.'

With Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj joining forces, fans can expect to see the actor in yet another compelling role. Are you excited to witness Kartik in a new avatar? Share your thoughts in the comments below