Kartik Aryan reveals he has a crush on Sara Ali Khan

The trailer of much-awaited film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ is finally out. Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan attended the event in Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan gave hint on relationship with Sara. He said, “When she said that thing, I got a crush on her that’s why I used to be shy, every time. There are many ‘SarTik’ fans out there and they must be a reason for it.” He also teased, “Tu han kar, ya na kar. Tu hai meri Sara.”