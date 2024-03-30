‘Chandu Nahin, Champion Hai Main’: Kartik Aaryan Makes Harry Kane Enact His Upcoming Film’s Dialogue; Video

Harry Kane and Kartik Aaryan. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was present at the Old Trafford football stadium as he met England footballer Harry Kane ahead of his movie Chandu Champion set to be released on June 14th, 2024. In a video published by Kartik on his official Instagram account, Kane repeated a dialogue from the forthcoming movie.

In the video gone viral on social media, Kane repeated the dialogue with Aaryan with the requisite action and intensity, 'Chandu nahin, Champion hai main.'

Harry Kane is part of Bayern Munich's squad currently:

Meanwhile, the England captain missed the friendly match against Brazil last week due to the ankle injury sustained during Bayern Munich's win over Darmstadt earlier this month in Bundesliga.