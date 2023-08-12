'Lot of emotions going through me': Harry Kane Confirms Departure From Tottenham Hotspur For Bayern Munich (WATCH)

Harry Kane will turn up for Bayern Munich. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Veteran England footballer Harry Kane grew emotional as he bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur and inked a new deal with German club Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old took to his official Instagram handle and communicated to the fans that he felt it was the right time to leave, but will carry fond memories.

Read Also Karim Benzema Signs Three-Year Contract with Al Ittihad

Kane notably started his senior football career with Hotspur back in 2009 and has left the English club after 14 years. The England captain had reportedly traveled to Germany for a medical reason and the Bundesliga champions confirmed the deal for until June 2027 on Saturday. A few earlier reports claimed that the deal was worth up to €120 million ($131m).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking it to Instagram before the deal got confirmed, Kane revealed that it's sad to leave the club after spending over a decade, and that he is going through plenty of emotions at this moment.

"I wanted to be the first to tell you Tottenham fans that I’ll be leaving the club today. Obviously a lot of emotions going through me right now; sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man now. There’s been so many great moments and special memories, memories that I will cherish forever. I felt like it was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk."

Harry Kane wishes Tottenham Hotspur good luck for the future:

Kane further stated that he wants to give the new players and manager the best chance to rebuild the team and get the side back up again.

"I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham back to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies so I wish Ange [Postecoglou] and all the boys all the very best of luck. I’ll be watching from a fan point of view now and really hope the team can be successful."

The 30-year-old leaves Tottenham with 280 goals and is the club's leading scorer.