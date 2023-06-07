Karim Benzema Signs Three-Year Contract with Al Ittihad

Al Ittihad club welcomes Karim Benzema. | (Credits: Twitter)

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema has headed to Saudi Arabian Club Al Ittihad as a free agent. Benzema, who left Real Madrid after 14 prolific years with a 1-1 draw against Athletic Bilbao, has inked a three-year deal with Al Ittihad and will wear the No.9 jersey for the Saudi Champions.

During his time at Real Madrid, Benzema was an integral part of the club's assault and helped them win the UEFA Champions League five times and the LaLiga title four times. He had his greatest season in 2021-22, scoring 44 goals and guiding the team to their 14th European title and LaLiga triumph.

The French footballter expressed his excitement at playing a football for a new league in the country, having already flourished in Europe. The 35-year-old also feels it's the right time to take up a new project.

"I am excited to experience a new football league in a different country. I have been fortunate to achieve amazing things in my career and achieve everything I can in Spain and Europe. It now feels the time is right for a new challenge and project ... I am looking forward to joining my new team mates and, together with them, help take this amazing club and the game in Saudi Arabia to new levels," he said, as quoted by India Today.

Al Ittihad claims Karim Benzema's signing one of the most impactful signings in club history:

In a statement issued by Saudi Arabian club, it said that Benzema's signing is a massive step in Saudi Pro League becoming one of the leading football destinations. He added:

"Benzema's arrival is the most impactful transfer in the club's history to date. It also marks another huge step in the Saudi Pro League's journey to become one of football's leading destinations for the world's very best after its biggest season to date."