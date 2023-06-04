Real Madrid confirm Karim Benzema will leave the club after 14 years at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid officially confirmed that Karim Benzema will be departing the club at the end of the season, marking the end of his remarkable 14-year tenure with the Spanish giants. The renowned French striker originally joined Real from his hometown club Lyon in 2009 and has since accumulated an impressive record of 657 appearances, finding the back of the net 353 times. Throughout the current season, he has made 42 appearances across various competitions, scoring 30 goals and contributing six assists to the team's success.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Madrid statement

Although Benzema did not participate in Real's recent 2-1 victory against Sevilla on May 27, there is a possibility that he may feature in their final league match of the season against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday night, potentially marking his farewell appearance for the club. Throughout his time at Real Madrid, the 35-year-old striker has experienced tremendous achievements, including four LaLiga triumphs and five Champions League victories, which have significantly contributed to his impressive collection of trophies during his tenure in the Spanish capital.

A statement released on the official website of Real Madrid, translated from Spanish, formally acknowledges Benzema's departure from the club and serves as a testament to the significant impact he has had throughout his time with the team.

"Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club.

"Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends.

"Karim Benzema's career at Real Madrid has been an example of behaviour and professionalism, and has represented the values ​​of our club. Karim Benzema has earned the right to decide his future.

"Madridistas and all the fans around the world have enjoyed his magical and unique football, which has made him one of the great myths of our club and one of the great legends of world football.

"Real Madrid is and will always be his home, and he wishes him and all his family the best in this new phase of his life.

"Next Tuesday, June 6, at 12:00 noon, an institutional act of tribute and farewell to Karim Benzema will take place at Real Madrid City, with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez."