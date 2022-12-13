REVEALED! Possible reason for Harry Kane's penalty miss in England's exit from FIFA World Cup 2022

Twitter

Harry Kane missed a penalty as England's World Cup campaign ended in disappointment on Saturday night after they lost their quarterfinal against France at Al Bayt Stadium.

The England captain had already levelled the score with a penalty to cancel out Aurelien Tchouameni's 17th-minute opener for France.

In the 83rd minute, Kane had another opportunity to level from the spot after Mason Mount was bundled over by Theo Hernandez.

This time, however, Kane sent his effort high into the night sky and France held on for the win.

Now, the possible reason behind Kane's penalty miss has been revealed

Football psychology expert Professor Geir Jordet from the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences has offered an unique insight as to why Kane missed his second spot kick.

Jordet took to Twitter to explain his reasoning. He explained the protection he received from Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was crucial in Kane’s penalties.

"One of England's players is world-leading in supporting teammate penalty takers. Jordan Henderson has successfully protected Liverpool’s penalty takers for years, making sure opponents don’t get access to play mind games in those last crucial seconds leading up to the kick.

"For Kane’s first penalty vs France, Henderson did what he does best. First, he called for and grabbed the ball early. Then handed it over to Kane while essentially escorting him to the penalty area, making sure no French players could get access to Kane for a 'last word' "

"Before Kane's shot, Henderson took position far outside the 16m area, then sprinted towards the ball when Kane started his run-up, to be first at any possible rebound. All people make mistakes. Henderson is proactive & constructively prepares for the consequences of an error."

"For the 2nd penalty, Henderson had literally just been substituted off and could not assume his normal supportive role. For the first 30 sec after the VAR decision, Harry Kane was alone, with only France players around. Not necessarily a problem, but it leaves him vulnerable."

Kane's teammates saw this & stepped up. First Mason Mount, then Jude Bellingham (after Stones pointed out a need). Bellingham ended up escorting Giroud out of the penalty area. All good, but was this too reactive & too late? And did it even add noise rather than take it away? 6/

"Kane missed the penalty & England's hope vanished. Interesting that the first players to emerge around Harry Kane after the miss were all French. Almost the entire French team swarmed around Lloris (and Kane) in joy and excitement, with not a single England player in sight."

One England player did then emerge – Jude Bellingham. A long hug, some words, and when running away, he does so with an urging & energising body language to the others. Bellingham’s character & instinctual feel for what is right will make him a big future leader for England.

"Where were the other England players? When the ball comes back in play, not one of them (except JB) has been to Kane in support. They understandably have enough with themselves & need to regroup, but it remains that they all (except Bellingham) turned their back on Kane."

"After the final whistle, all England players show support to their captain. ONE of them walks over & stays - Jordan Henderson. Not saying or doing anything, just hanging out there. Clearly on purpose. Being a teammate is about being there for the ones who need you the most."

