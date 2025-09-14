Veer Pahariya Holds Umbrella For Girlfriend Tara Sutaria In Heavy Rain, Helps Her Get Into Car After Dinner Date In Mumbai – VIDEO

Actors Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria are the newest couple in Bollywood, and they never shy away from flaunting their love on social media or making public appearances together. On Saturday evening, September 13, the duo stepped out for a romantic dinner date in Mumbai. After their outing, amid heavy rain in the city, Veer's thoughtful gestures towards his ladylove won hearts, proving he is true gentleman and definite boyfriend goals.

Veer Pahariya Thoughtful Gesture Towards Tara Sutaria

In a now-viral video, Veer was spotted being the perfect gentleman to his girlfriend Tara. As the couple stepped out after their dinner date, he carefully held an umbrella over Tara, shielding her from the heavy rain so she wouldn’t get wet. He then made sure she was comfortably seated in the passenger seat before heading to the driver's seat himself.

Both Veer and Tara couldn't stop smiling, their blushing faces speaking volumes about their bond, before they drove away together.

Check out the video:

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Make Relationship Insta Official

Recently, the duo confirmed their relationship on social media by sharing loved-up photos from their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations together.

Photo Via Tara Sutaria Instagram

Photo Via Veer Pahariya Instagram

Tara Sutaria Reveals Enjoying Moon-Gazing With Veer Pahariya

Recently, the actress shared that they spend a lot of time moon-gazing. During her appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, she was asked about her relationship status. While Veer's name was not mentioned, she was seen blushing at the mere mention of the relationship. "I am very happy right now! I am elated, over the moon."

Ranveer then asked her if she ever spends time with her partner moon-gazing. To that, she replied, "Yeah, it’s actually a fun experience. Chaudhvi Ka Chand vibes."

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya's Relationship Timeline

Rumours of Tara and Veer dating first surfaced in May this year, months after they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The two seemingly got to talking after the project, and soon, were struck by cupid.

Tara and Veer's love life

Tara was previously in a relationship with actor Aadar Jain, cousin of Ranbir Kapoor. The two dated for nearly three years before parting ways in 2023. Post their breakup, Tara was briefly linked to Jism 2 actor Arunoday Singh, though she dismissed the rumours as untrue.

Veer, meanwhile, has had his share of link-up buzz. He was rumoured to be dating actress Manushi Chhillar, but she clarified that they were just good friends. Before that, Veer also reportedly dated actress Sara Ali Khan, prior to her Bollywood debut.